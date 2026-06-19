Weekend Watchlist on TLC: A Personalised Guide for Every Viewer
If you’re looking for a mix of nostalgia, reality drama and light comedy, TLC’s lineup has you covered this weekend. Below we’ve highlighted the most popular shows across genres, with a quick opinion and a recommendation for each segment of the audience.
The Big Bang Theory – Classic Comedy for All Ages
The sitcom makes a return on TLC at 11:00 BST (10:00 UTC) on 20 June. The episodes “The Spaghetti Catalysis” (S3 Ep20) and “The Plimpton Stimulation” (S3 Ep21) bring back the humour that made Sheldon a household name. For those who appreciate character-driven wit, this is a reliable pick; the banter stays true to the original charm.
Young Sheldon – Lighthearted Family Fun
The family‑friendly drama airs from 07:00 BST (06:00 UTC) to 10:00 BST (09:00 UTC) on the evening of 20 June. Episodes “A Dog, A Squirrel” and “Ice Cream, Gentlemen Callers” focus on Sheldon’s adventures at school and home. It’s a solid choice for parents and kids alike, offering humour with a gentle tone.
Dr. Pimple Popper – Medical Reality for Curious Minds
This reality series starts at 21:00 BST (20:00 UTC) on 20 June and runs for an hour. In episode “Troop Lipoma Hills” Krystal and Keven tackle cosmetic concerns, giving viewers a glimpse into dermatology. For adults who enjoy factual medical content, it’s still entertaining.
My 600-lb Life – Transformational Drama
The show begins at 03:00 BST (02:00 UTC) on 22 June. Episode “Amber’s Story” follows a 23‑year‑old woman weighing over 600 lbs, showing the emotional toll of weight loss surgery. It is a reliable source of real‑life inspiration for viewers who follow health journeys.
Curvy Brides’ Boutique – Fashion and Relationships
From 04:00 BST (03:00 UTC) to 05:00 BST (04:00 UTC) on 22 June, episodes “The Karen K Episode” and “The Kim L Episode” showcase wedding dress challenges. It’s a fun pick for couples and fashion lovers looking for relatable drama.
Mock The Week – Comedy for Adults
The comedic segment airs at 22:00 BST (21:00 UTC) on 21 June. Episode “Dara Ó Briain looks back on the last week” blends satire with celebrity interviews, making it a good pick for viewers who prefer quick, witty content.
Bottom line: Whether you’re in for a nostalgic sitcom, a family‑friendly drama or a reality‑show that pulls back the curtain on everyday life, TLC’s weekend schedule offers something for everyone. Pick based on your mood and enjoy the variety.
Young Sheldon offers light family humor that’s reliable for kids.
For those curious about dermatology, Dr. Pimple Popper delivers.