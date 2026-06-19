Weekend Watchlist on TLC: A Personalised Guide for Every Viewer

If you’re looking for a mix of nostalgia, reality drama and light comedy, TLC’s lineup has you covered this weekend. Below we’ve highlighted the most popular shows across genres, with a quick opinion and a recommendation for each segment of the audience.

The Big Bang Theory – Classic Comedy for All Ages

The sitcom makes a return on TLC at 11:00 BST (10:00 UTC) on 20 June. The episodes “The Spaghetti Catalysis” (S3 Ep20) and “The Plimpton Stimulation” (S3 Ep21) bring back the humour that made Sheldon a household name. For those who appreciate character-driven wit, this is a reliable pick; the banter stays true to the original charm.

Young Sheldon – Lighthearted Family Fun

The family‑friendly drama airs from 07:00 BST (06:00 UTC) to 10:00 BST (09:00 UTC) on the evening of 20 June. Episodes “A Dog, A Squirrel” and “Ice Cream, Gentlemen Callers” focus on Sheldon’s adventures at school and home. It’s a solid choice for parents and kids alike, offering humour with a gentle tone.

Dr. Pimple Popper – Medical Reality for Curious Minds

This reality series starts at 21:00 BST (20:00 UTC) on 20 June and runs for an hour. In episode “Troop Lipoma Hills” Krystal and Keven tackle cosmetic concerns, giving viewers a glimpse into dermatology. For adults who enjoy factual medical content, it’s still entertaining.

My 600-lb Life – Transformational Drama

The show begins at 03:00 BST (02:00 UTC) on 22 June. Episode “Amber’s Story” follows a 23‑year‑old woman weighing over 600 lbs, showing the emotional toll of weight loss surgery. It is a reliable source of real‑life inspiration for viewers who follow health journeys.

Curvy Brides’ Boutique – Fashion and Relationships

From 04:00 BST (03:00 UTC) to 05:00 BST (04:00 UTC) on 22 June, episodes “The Karen K Episode” and “The Kim L Episode” showcase wedding dress challenges. It’s a fun pick for couples and fashion lovers looking for relatable drama.

Mock The Week – Comedy for Adults

The comedic segment airs at 22:00 BST (21:00 UTC) on 21 June. Episode “Dara Ó Briain looks back on the last week” blends satire with celebrity interviews, making it a good pick for viewers who prefer quick, witty content.

Bottom line: Whether you’re in for a nostalgic sitcom, a family‑friendly drama or a reality‑show that pulls back the curtain on everyday life, TLC’s weekend schedule offers something for everyone. Pick based on your mood and enjoy the variety.