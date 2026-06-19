Weekend TV Beat: Unpack U&Dave’s Best Picks from Comedy Panels to Motor Classics

Looking for the best shows to fill your Saturday and Sunday evenings? U&Dave has a spread that covers everything from quick comedy panels to high‑speed car reviews, reality auctions and adventurous travel documentaries. Below is a quick guide to the highlights and how you might fit them into your weekend plan.

Saturday Schedule Snapshot

Show Start (BST) End (BST) Teleshopping 06:00 07:25 James May’s Cars of the People 07:25 08:20 Would I Lie To You? (S13 Ep2) 08:20 09:00 Top Gear (S2 Ep10) 09:00 10:00 QI (S4 Ep4) 21:00 21:40

Show Highlights & Opinions

Would I Lie To You?

Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell host a panel that thrives on rapid‑fire wit. The episodes airing this weekend are a reliable source of quick laughs, and the guest mix keeps the banter fresh. I would say it’s one of the better options for a light‑hearted start to the evening.

Top Gear

Jezza, James and Alan bring their trademark banter and a handful of car tests. The show still entertains, especially for car enthusiasts who enjoy a mix of sport and satire.

James May’s Cars of the People

Former BBC presenter James May digs into the history of British cars, offering a nostalgic look at how car culture shaped society. It’s a reliable piece for anyone interested in automotive history.

QI

Stephen Fry leads a quiz that blends humour with knowledge. The episodes on Saturday night are a good pick for the intellectually curious, offering a mix of trivia and laughs.

Have I Got a Bit More News for You

Alex Horne hosts a satirical take on current events. It’s a solid choice for viewers who enjoy news with a comedic twist.

Gordon’s Great Escape

Chef Gordon Ramsay ventures into Southeast Asia, showcasing regional flavours. The show holds up well for food lovers looking for exotic culinary adventures.

Who Should Watch?

Comedy Fans

Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell’s panel shows are a staple for those who enjoy sharp, quick humour.

Automotive Enthusiasts

Top Gear and James May’s series offer a blend of car culture and playful banter.

Adventure Seekers

Simon Reeve’s South America and Expedition with Steve Backshall provide real‑world exploration for the curious.

Reality & Auction Buffs

Storage Hunters UK and Not Going Out offer relatable reality content and light‑hearted drama.

Fishing & Outdoor Fans

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing shows soothing fishing trips that are good for a relaxed weekend break.

Bottom Line

U&Dave’s lineup offers something for everyone: from quick comedy panels to high‑speed car reviews and relaxed fishing escapades. Pick the shows that match your mood and enjoy a varied weekend of television.