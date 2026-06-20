Sunday on GB News: From Morning Debate to Late‑Night Insight

GB News has packed Sunday with a variety of shows that cater to news junkies, political insiders and casual viewers. Here’s a quick guide to what’s worth watching and why.

Breakfast with Stephen and Anne – 05:00‑08:30

The show starts with a light‑hearted breakfast vibe but quickly dives into the day’s headlines. It’s a reliable way to catch up on UK and global news before the day begins.

The Camilla Tominey Show – 08:30‑10:00

Camilla brings a fresh take to Westminster politics. It’s one of the better options for those looking to get a concise, personality‑driven briefing.

Sunday with Michael Portillo – 10:00‑12:00

Michael Portillo’s relaxed approach mixes politics, culture and the arts, offering depth without the usual punditry. It’s a solid pick if you want a broader cultural perspective.

The Weekend – 12:00‑14:00

Live coverage of the latest events and debates. A quick way to stay in the loop on breaking stories.

Nana Akua – 14:00‑17:00

Feisty and fun, Nana Akua tackles the big debates with a fresh edge. A good choice for viewers who enjoy a bit of personality in their news.

The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights – 17:00‑18:00

Catch the best bits from earlier sessions. It’s a quick recap for those who missed the live show.

Free Speech Nation – 18:00‑20:00

Where journalism meets comedy, this segment offers a lighter take on the week. Still entertaining for those who want to unwind after a busy day.

Alex Armstrong Tonight – 20:00‑22:00

Two hours of debate and interviews. A reliable source for deeper dives into the day’s big issues.

Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition – 22:00‑23:00

Late‑night coverage that keeps you up to date on the latest headlines.

The Late Show Live – 23:00‑02:00

Live from Washington DC, it offers perspective on US affairs and their impact back home. A good pick for international news fans.

Bottom Line

GB News Sunday offers a balanced mix of politics, culture and light‑hearted commentary. Whether you’re looking for deep analysis or quick updates, there’s something that fits your mood. Pick a show that matches your interests and enjoy a well‑rounded viewing experience.