BBC Three Sunday: EastEnders, Exposé Docs, and More

The Sunday lineup on BBC Three is a mix of familiar soap drama, investigative documentaries, and light‑hearted reality. Whether you’re in the mood for a deep‑cut into the world of social media, a nostalgic drama recap, or a quirky animal‑building adventure, there’s something for every taste.

EastEnders Omnibus – The Classic Drama Returns

Jack’s attempts to reach Denise, the engagement celebration for Kim and Howie, and the tense moments that follow are packed into three 30‑minute episodes. The drama stays true to its roots while adding fresh interpersonal tension.

Opinion: Still entertaining, the series holds up well for fans who appreciate its blend of domestic chaos and heartfelt moments.

OnlyFans: Inside the Machine – A Dark Dive

Amber Haque exposes how models are exploited and coerced by managers, with strong language and upsetting scenes.

Opinion: A sobering look that may be too heavy for some, but essential for those interested in the underbelly of the platform.

The Idea of You – Music Festival Romance

A mother takes her daughter to a music festival and unexpectedly finds love, with scenes that blend romance and candid humor.

Opinion: A heartfelt slice of life that holds up well for viewers looking for light drama.

Kidnapped by My Mum – A True‑Story Journey

At 11, Alex vanished on holiday with his mother and grandfather for six years. He now retraces his steps across Europe to share the full story.

Opinion: A gripping true story that may push viewers emotionally, yet offers a powerful narrative.

We Built a Zoo – TikTok Star’s Animal Venture

Kyle Thomas sets out to build a home for his menagerie of animals. The show contains strong language and some upsetting scenes.

Opinion: A quirky reality venture that remains entertaining despite the harsh language.

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’ – Candid Confession

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson opens up about online abuse, with strong language and upsetting scenes.

Opinion: A candid interview that resonates with many, especially younger viewers.

PRU – School Drama

The future of The Spring is under threat as the school inspector visits while the kids take part in the annual PRU ‘Bake Off’. What could go wrong?

Opinion: A light-hearted school drama that keeps things reliable and enjoyable.

Pobl Bachyn – Welsh Folklore Comedy

A short comedy about Welsh folklore, English tourists and being hungover. Contains strong language and adult humour.

Opinion: A quick, humorous bite that remains entertaining for a quick break.

This is BBC Three – Channel Intro

Programmes start at 7.00pm.

Opinion: An introductory segment that sets the tone but offers limited content.

Bottom Line

Sunday on BBC Three offers a balanced mix of drama, documentary, and reality, ensuring there’s something for every mood. From the familiar beats of EastEnders to the eye‑opening exposés of OnlyFans, the lineup is both engaging and thoughtful.