Sunday on BBC Parliament: Get the Inside on the UK’s Most Heated Debates

The Sunday schedule on BBC Parliament is a political marathon that spans from the halls of Westminster to the corridors of the Welsh and Scottish Parliaments. Below are the key shows you don’t want to miss, each with a brief rundown and a personal take on why it matters.

Westminster Hall – 06:05 – 08:45

Proceedings in Westminster Hall will tackle illicit activity in high‑street shops and the impact of Operation Brock on the Faversham and Mid Kent constituency. The segment offers a raw look at the day‑to‑day business of Parliament, with a focus on financial and regulatory scrutiny.

Opinion: The debate is a solid reminder of Parliament’s power to police the market. It stays relevant for anyone interested in consumer protection.

Infected Blood Compensation Scheme Debate – 11:35 – 14:20

Coverage of the House of Commons debate on the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme, covering the fallout from the 1980s blood‑product scandal. The discussion will revisit the government’s accountability to victims.

Opinion: While the debate may feel repetitive, it’s an essential piece of the historical record, offering a chance for closure.

Prime Minister’s Questions – 14:20 – 15:00

David Lammy will step in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is at the G7 summit, to answer questions in the House of Commons. The PMQ is the heartbeat of parliamentary scrutiny, especially when the main figure is absent.

Opinion: Lammy’s questions are incisive, and the absence of the PM adds a layer of tension that keeps viewers hooked.

Scottish First Minister’s Questions – 15:00 – 15:30

Questions from backbench MSPs to John Swinney on matters ranging from national infrastructure to local governance. This segment offers insight into Scotland’s political priorities.

Opinion: The questions are pointed, and Swinney’s responses give a clear picture of Scotland’s direction.

Welsh First Minister’s Questions – 16:00 – 17:05

The Senedd will hear questions to Rhun ap Iorwerth on policy areas such as education and health. The Welsh focus brings a different perspective to the national debate.

Opinion: The Welsh segment is a refreshing break from the Westminster narrative, providing a broader view of UK politics.

Business and Trade Committee – 20:10 – 22:25

Examination of AI’s impact on the UK workforce. This committee offers a forward‑looking discussion on technology and employment, a topic that is increasingly relevant.

Opinion: The debate is one of the better options for viewers interested in the intersection of tech and policy.

Bottom Line

Sunday’s lineup delivers a robust cocktail of debate, policy scrutiny and political drama. Even if you’re not a politics aficionado, the insights offered are worth the time.