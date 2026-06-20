Channel 4’s Sunday Line‑up: Classic Comedy, Reality Gold, and a Surprise Documentary Hit

Current time: 09:30 London. Ready for a Sunday of laughs, reality, and a bit of documentary? Here’s what Channel 4 has lined up that you should definitely tune into.

The Simpsons – “Trilogy of Error” (08:00 – 08:30)

Homer’s thumb gets sliced off, Lisa misses the bus and Bart stumbles upon smuggled fireworks. Classic absurdity, still entertaining for both kids and adults.

I think the episode keeps the show’s sharp satire alive, perfectly balancing slapstick with social commentary.

Everybody Loves Raymond – “Anniversary” (06:10 – 06:35)

Ray’s guilt over his parents’ split surfaces during a family celebration. The show’s knack for turning everyday family drama into humor remains reliable.

It’s one of the better options for those craving relatable, mid‑century sitcom vibes.

Frasier – “The Wizard and Roz” (07:00 – 07:30)

Frasier consults a mentor while Daphne convinces Niles of psychic powers. The witty banter keeps the show sharp.

The episode holds up well, though it leans into the familiar chemistry of the cast.

Live: Sunday Brunch (09:00 – 12:00)

Matty Matheson talks about his new movie, comedians chat about stand‑up, and a live music set from Jalen Ngonda pulls the show together.

As a reality‑style showcase, it offers a mix of entertainment and insight, and it’s one of the better options for casual viewers.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – “Jet Plane Crash Pad” (12:00 – 12:50)

George meets a couple building a crash pad from a scrapped jet plane and a dad crafting a home on a tight budget.

A reliable pick for design lovers, providing inventive ideas without overwhelming drama.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (15:25 – 17:00)

Poignant documentary about Billy moving to Shetland, finding isolation, and an otter pup bringing new hope.

The film’s heartwarming narrative holds up well, offering a unique viewing experience.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (23:00 – 01:00)

Oscar‑winning dark comedy drama starring Frances McDormand, tackling grief and justice.

A solid choice for those who appreciate sharp, narrative‑driven cinema.

Bottom line: Channel 4 delivers a balanced mix of familiar sitcoms, engaging reality, and thoughtful documentaries. Pick a show that fits your mood and enjoy a Sunday of quality TV.