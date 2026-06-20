Sunday on BBC 1 Wales: From World Cup Thrills to Rustic Treasures

Navigate Sunday’s lineup on BBC 1 Wales, from the high‑energy world‑cup matchups to cosy countryside tales and sports finals. Our picks and thoughts help you decide where to set your remote.

Top Picks for Sunday

04:50 – 07:10 BST: MOTD Live: Tunisia v Japan Live coverage of the Group F clash at Monterrey Stadium. The match offers a blend of underdog spirit and tactical drama. Opinion: The broadcast is one of the more engaging live sports moments this weekend, keeping viewers glued to the screen.

13:20 – 16:05 BST: Tennis: Queen’s – Men’s Singles Final Live coverage of the men’s singles final at the 2026 Queen’s tennis tournament. Opinion: While the excitement is solid, it doesn’t quite match the immediacy of the football match earlier.

19:15 – 20:15 BST: Countryfile Matt Baker and Charlotte Smith explore Hampshire’s wildlife beyond the ports and harbours. Opinion: A calming and informative segment that offers a break from the high‑energy sports.

Full Sunday Schedule

07:10 – 09:00 BST: Breakfast – The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team.

Breakfast – The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team. 09:00 – 10:00 BST: Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – In‑depth interviews with key political figures.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – In‑depth interviews with key political figures. 10:00 – 12:15 BST: Early Man – A Stone Age tribe faces bronze‑mining invaders in a football showdown.

Early Man – A Stone Age tribe faces bronze‑mining invaders in a football showdown. 12:15 – 12:50 BST: Songs of Praise – Father’s Day special featuring hymns and stories of inspiring fathers.

Songs of Praise – Father’s Day special featuring hymns and stories of inspiring fathers. 12:50 – 13:05 BST: Points of View – Viewer feedback on BBC programmes.

Points of View – Viewer feedback on BBC programmes. 13:05 – 13:15 BST: BBC News – National and international headlines.

BBC News – National and international headlines. 13:15 – 13:20 BST: Weather for the Week Ahead – Detailed forecast.

Weather for the Week Ahead – Detailed forecast. 13:20 – 16:05 BST: Tennis: Queen’s – Men’s Singles Final – Live coverage.

Tennis: Queen’s – Men’s Singles Final – Live coverage. 16:05 – 16:20 BST: BBC News – Brief news update.

BBC News – Brief news update. 16:20 – 16:25 BST: BBC Wales Today – Local news and weather.

BBC Wales Today – Local news and weather. 16:25 – 16:30 BST: Weather – Quick forecast.

Weather – Quick forecast. 16:30 – 19:15 BST: MOTD Live: Spain v Saudi Arabia – Live match coverage.

MOTD Live: Spain v Saudi Arabia – Live match coverage. 19:15 – 20:15 BST: Countryfile – Wildlife exploration.

Countryfile – Wildlife exploration. 20:15 – 21:15 BST: Antiques Roadshow – Finds at Beaumaris Castle.

Antiques Roadshow – Finds at Beaumaris Castle. 21:15 – 22:00 BST: Death Valley – Suspenseful drama set in a rugby club funeral.

Death Valley – Suspenseful drama set in a rugby club funeral. 22:00 – 22:20 BST: BBC News and Weather – Live updates.

BBC News and Weather – Live updates. 22:20 – 22:30 BST: BBC Wales Today – Local news.

BBC Wales Today – Local news. 22:30 – 00:15 BST: MOTD Live: Uruguay v Cape Verde – Live football coverage.

Bottom line: The Sunday lineup on BBC 1 Wales offers a mix of live sports, insightful news, and engaging documentaries. Whether you’re after the thrill of football or a calm country feature, there’s something to keep you entertained.