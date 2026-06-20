Sunday on BBC 1 Wales: From World Cup Thrills to Rustic Treasures
Navigate Sunday’s lineup on BBC 1 Wales, from the high‑energy world‑cup matchups to cosy countryside tales and sports finals. Our picks and thoughts help you decide where to set your remote.
Top Picks for Sunday
04:50 – 07:10 BST: MOTD Live: Tunisia v Japan
Live coverage of the Group F clash at Monterrey Stadium. The match offers a blend of underdog spirit and tactical drama.
Opinion: The broadcast is one of the more engaging live sports moments this weekend, keeping viewers glued to the screen.
13:20 – 16:05 BST: Tennis: Queen’s – Men’s Singles Final
Live coverage of the men’s singles final at the 2026 Queen’s tennis tournament.
Opinion: While the excitement is solid, it doesn’t quite match the immediacy of the football match earlier.
19:15 – 20:15 BST: Countryfile
Matt Baker and Charlotte Smith explore Hampshire’s wildlife beyond the ports and harbours.
Opinion: A calming and informative segment that offers a break from the high‑energy sports.
Full Sunday Schedule
- 07:10 – 09:00 BST: Breakfast – The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team.
- 09:00 – 10:00 BST: Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – In‑depth interviews with key political figures.
- 10:00 – 12:15 BST: Early Man – A Stone Age tribe faces bronze‑mining invaders in a football showdown.
- 12:15 – 12:50 BST: Songs of Praise – Father’s Day special featuring hymns and stories of inspiring fathers.
- 12:50 – 13:05 BST: Points of View – Viewer feedback on BBC programmes.
- 13:05 – 13:15 BST: BBC News – National and international headlines.
- 13:15 – 13:20 BST: Weather for the Week Ahead – Detailed forecast.
- 13:20 – 16:05 BST: Tennis: Queen’s – Men’s Singles Final – Live coverage.
- 16:05 – 16:20 BST: BBC News – Brief news update.
- 16:20 – 16:25 BST: BBC Wales Today – Local news and weather.
- 16:25 – 16:30 BST: Weather – Quick forecast.
- 16:30 – 19:15 BST: MOTD Live: Spain v Saudi Arabia – Live match coverage.
- 19:15 – 20:15 BST: Countryfile – Wildlife exploration.
- 20:15 – 21:15 BST: Antiques Roadshow – Finds at Beaumaris Castle.
- 21:15 – 22:00 BST: Death Valley – Suspenseful drama set in a rugby club funeral.
- 22:00 – 22:20 BST: BBC News and Weather – Live updates.
- 22:20 – 22:30 BST: BBC Wales Today – Local news.
- 22:30 – 00:15 BST: MOTD Live: Uruguay v Cape Verde – Live football coverage.
Bottom line: The Sunday lineup on BBC 1 Wales offers a mix of live sports, insightful news, and engaging documentaries. Whether you’re after the thrill of football or a calm country feature, there’s something to keep you entertained.