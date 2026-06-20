Sunday on E4: A Curated Line‑up for Every Mood

Londoners, your Sunday night is about to get a boost. From family laughs to kitchen chaos, we’ve sifted through E4’s schedule and hand‑picked the shows that will keep you glued to the screen.

Modern Family – The Family Comedy That Keeps It Real

With five consecutive episodes on Sunday, the show delivers familiar humor and sharp observations on everyday life. The latest sagas keep the family dynamic fresh, and the pacing is tight enough to avoid the slow‑poke feel that can creep in long‑running sitcoms. If you’re after solid, dependable laughs, this is the spot to go.

Ramsay’s Hotel Hell – Kitchen Rescue with a Twist

Gordon Ramsay takes on historic inns and struggling hotels, stirring up drama and hope. The latest episodes show him tackling a historic inn in Minnesota and a family‑run lodge in Idaho. The blend of culinary expertise and human stories keeps the show engaging; it’s a reliable platform for viewers who want a mixture of tension and culinary triumph.

The Simpsons – Animated Antics That Never Get Old

The Sunday lineup features multiple episodes of the iconic series. From Bart’s new catch‑phrase to Lisa’s eco‑radical rooftop protest, the episodes showcase the show’s enduring wit. The lineup is a solid choice for those who appreciate the blend of satire and family dynamics that The Simpsons offers.

Central Intelligence – Action Comedy for the Bold

Two former schoolmates face a terrorist threat in a film that marries action with humor. The film’s pacing keeps the stakes high while the comedic timing remains tight. It’s a decent pick for viewers who enjoy a mix of thriller and laugh‑out‑loud moments.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – The Anti‑Hero’s Return

Tom Hardy’s tough anti‑hero confronts a deadly symbiote in a high‑energy film. The action sequences are well choreographed, but the narrative can feel a bit rushed. Still, it offers a decent dose of adrenaline for fans of the franchise.

Naked Attraction – Reality That Packs a Punch

Three couples meet in a slow‑motion show that’s as candid as it gets. The program’s ability to spark conversation makes it an engaging watch, especially for those who enjoy real‑world drama.

Gogglebox – The Ultimate Reality‑Watch Experience

Watch a group of families comment on a variety of shows. The humor is lightweight, but the format is a reliable way to unwind after a busy day.

Brooklyn Nine‑Nine – Comic Relief at the Police Station

With a new case and a community outreach programme on the line, the episode keeps the witty banter alive. It’s a good pick for fans who like humor wrapped around detective work.

Bottom line: Sunday on E4 offers a mix of reliable comedy, culinary drama, and high‑energy action. The lineup caters to a broad audience, from family fans to thrill‑seekers. Pick your favorite and settle in for an evening that’s sure to keep you entertained.