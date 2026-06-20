BBC Four’s Sunday Line‑up: From Timeless Trains to Hemingway Journeys

If you’re looking for a Sunday night that balances the familiar with the unexpected, BBC Four’s schedule gives you a slice of everything. From a quick stop‑over at Salisbury Cathedral to a full‑blown railway odyssey, the channel keeps you on your toes.

Afoot Again in the Past – 18:00

Esther Rantzen’s gentle stroll through Salisbury Cathedral promises a quiet moment of reflection. It’s a short, 15‑minute segment that anchors the evening with a touch of calm.

The Trains That Time Forgot – 18:15

This 60‑minute documentary takes you back to Britain’s lost railway era, where trains were personalities rather than machines. It’s an evocative look at steam and stories that might appeal to both rail buffs and history fans.

Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure – 19:15 & 20:05

The multi‑part series is the channel’s headline act, and it’s impossible to ignore. Palin takes us through Key West, Uganda’s Murchison Falls and Venice, and later to Cuba and the American Wild West. The travelogue’s charm lies in Palin’s witty narration and the vivid locales – a reliable, engaging escapade that holds up well over time.

Five to Eleven: Emma Thompson – 20:55

This brief 5‑minute segment offers a literary interlude. Thompson reads poetry and prose, giving viewers a quick intellectual lift before the next block.

Sondheim at the BBC – 21:00

A 90‑minute revue of Stephen Sondheim’s finest songs, performed by big names such as Shirley Bassey and Liza Minnelli. The musical richness of this showcase makes it a solid choice for fans of the great American lyricist.

Britain’s Most Fragile Treasure – 22:30

Dr Janina Ramirez unravels the secrets of the Great East Window at York Minster, the largest medieval stained‑glass window in the UK. The 60‑minute documentary is a fine example of heritage preservation, offering a quiet but powerful narrative about fragility and history.

Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure Continues – 23:30

The final 50‑minute episode rounds out the series with more of Palin’s light‑hearted travel, keeping the audience in a comfortable, entertaining mood.

Overall, BBC Four delivers a balanced mix of documentary and cultural fare. The schedule is a testament to the channel’s commitment to thoughtful, well‑produced content that rewards viewers who appreciate depth over hype.

Bottom Line – 2‑3 Sentences

Sunday on BBC Four offers a curated journey through history, music and travel. The highlight remains Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure, a series that blends humour with exploration. If you’re after a night of relaxed, insightful programming, this lineup is a solid pick.