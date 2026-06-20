Sunday on ITV3: Detective Drama Marathon & Light‑Hearted Sitcoms

ITV3’s Sunday lineup offers a solid hour of detective intrigue followed by a breezy ending in the domestic comedy arena. Whether you’re looking to unravel mysteries or just enjoy a light laugh, the schedule has you covered.

06:35 – 07:40 (BST) Wycliffe – S5 Ep2 “Time Out”

Detective Kersey is drawn into a murder hunt after a prostitute’s claim of a confession. The plot is the usual tight, but the pacing keeps you engaged.

Still entertaining, though the motive feels a touch plausible.

07:40 – 08:40 (BST) Wycliffe – S5 Ep4 “Feeding the Rat”

The investigation of a climber’s fall adds layers of suspicion. The reenactment scene is a visual treat.

One of the better options for fans of a classic detective vibe.

08:50 – 09:55 (BST) Agatha Christie’s Poirot – S5 Ep3 “The Yellow Iris”

Poirot’s recollection of a past murder adds a layer of intrigue. The setting remains quintessentially Christie.

Still reliable for the faithful Poirot fan.

09:55 – 12:05 (BST) Agatha Christie’s Poirot – S4 Ep3 “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe”

After a pistol‑shot murder, Poirot digs into the dental surgeon’s fate. Lengthy but satisfying.

The episode holds up well over its 2h10m stretch.

12:05 – 14:05 (BST) Agatha Christie’s Marple – S4 Ep2 “Murder Is Easy”

Miss Marple partners with an ex‑policeman to untangle a series of village deaths. The slow burn is engaging.

Good for a relaxed evening.

14:05 – 16:05 (BST) Endeavour – S8 Ep2 “Scherzo”

Set in 1971, the series follows Endeavour’s investigation of a cab driver’s murder. The period detail is crisp.

One of the better options for a crime‑drama lover.

16:05 – 18:05 (BST) Midsomer Murders – S3 Ep3 “Judgement Day”

DI Barnaby tackles a pitchfork‑stabbing and two village murders. The rural backdrop is classic.

Still reliable for a long evening of investigative fun.

18:05 – 20:05 (BST) Midsomer Murders – S3 Ep4 “Beyond the Grave”

Barnaby and Troy face mysterious events in Aspern Tallow. The supernatural angle is a neat twist.

One of the better options for a quick mystery binge.

20:05 – 22:05 (BST) Midsomer Murders – S11 Ep7 “Talking to the Dead”

Investigating a haunted forest and a gang of antique thieves keeps the suspense alive.

Still reliable for a late‑night episode.

22:05 – 23:55 (BST) Vera – S2 Ep3 “A Certain Samaritan”

Vera investigates a murder that hits a 29‑year‑old man. The drug scene offers a gritty contrast.

One of the better options for a darker detective hour.

23:55 – 00:55 (BST) The Lady – S1 Ep1 “The Lady”

Jane Andrews’ first day at Buckingham Palace is a real‑life drama with a touch of glamour.

Still reliable for those interested in royal life.

00:55 – 01:25 (BST) The Lady – S1 Ep2 “The Lady”

Jane continues to navigate palace politics and personal relationships.

One of the better options for a quick follow‑up.

01:25 – 01:45 (BST) George and Mildred – S4 Ep2 “Days of Beer and Rosie”

Mildred faces the prospect of becoming a step‑grandmother. The sitcom’s domestic humor is classic.

Still reliable for a light, quick episode.

Bottom line: ITV3’s Sunday offers a robust mix of detective drama and classic British comedy. From the gritty investigations of Wycliffe and Midsomer Murders to the gentle wit of George and Mildred, each show provides a distinct flavour that keeps the evening varied and engaging.