ITV2 Sunday: From Gameshow Thrills to Animated Antics – Your Must‑Watch Guide

Looking for something to watch this Sunday? ITV2 delivers a mix of game‑show excitement, reality drama, and family‑friendly fun. Below is a quick rundown of the most engaging moments.

Game‑Show Gold – Deal or No Deal

06:00 – 07:00 BST: Stephen Mulhern returns to the iconic red boxes in a game that still feels fresh. Even after years on air, the tension of the Banker’s offer keeps viewers on edge.

Opinion: The format remains a reliable thrill‑seeker, and Mulhern’s charm keeps the pace lively.

Record‑Breaking Fun – Totally Bonkers Guinness World Records

07:00 – 07:15 BST: Matt Edmondson brings the most outrageous records to life. A quick ten‑minute burst of world‑record wizardry.

Opinion: Great for a break‑up filler, still entertaining with its quirky characters.

Reality Romance – Dress to Impress

07:15 – 08:15 BST: Three single men vie for the attention of PA Chloe. The light drama is a fun watch for light‑hearted viewers.

Opinion: A dependable dating show, though the stakes feel modest.

Chef Showdowns – Celebrity Dinner Date

08:15 – 09:15 BST: Bobby Norris faces five culinary menus. The format’s humour remains consistent.

Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of light‑hearted cooking battles.

Wheel‑of‑Fortune – A Classic Spin

13:15 – 14:20 BST: Graham Norton hosts a 50‑k £ challenge. The familiar hosts and contestants keep the energy high.

Opinion: A reliable staple; the charm lies in the familiar dynamics.

Animated Adventures – Madagascar & Ice Age

15:20 – 16:25 BST: The zany trio from the zoo explore wild life. A quick laugh‑out‑of‑the‑bag film.

17:05 – 18:10 BST: Sid tries to adopt dinosaur eggs. The sequel keeps the humor fresh.

Opinion: Both movies hold up well for family viewing.

Reality Gold – Love Island & Aftersun

21:00 – 22:00 BST: The villa drama continues. New episodes keep the gossip fresh.

22:05 – 23:05 BST: Maya Jama and panel discuss villa drama. A quick recap for fans.

Opinion: For those who enjoy social drama, the episodes still hold up well.

Animated Comedy – Family Guy & American Dad!

23:05 – 23:35 BST: Peter trains Chris for a golf tournament. Classic satire continues.

23:35 – 00:05 BST: Stan’s marriage crisis unfolds. The show’s humor stays on point.

Opinion: The animated duo remains a reliable source of humor.

Quick Pick – Backyard Builds & Unwind with ITV

05:00 – 05:30 BST: Brian McCourt transforms a shipping container. The DIY vibe is engaging.

01:25 – 02:00 BST: A calming segment designed to relax the mind.

Opinion: Great for winding down after a busy day.

Bottom line: ITV2 offers a diverse lineup that covers everything from high‑stakes games to family‑friendly films. Pick the show that fits your mood and enjoy a Sunday full of entertainment.