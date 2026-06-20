Sunday’s Sharp‑Edged Must‑Watch Lineup on Great! Movies
Great! Movies has a packed Sunday schedule that rewards fans of mystery and drama. Below is a curated walk‑through of the most engaging episodes, complete with start times in London (BST) and a quick opinion on why you should tune in.
Good News on GREAT! Extra – 08:00–08:10
A quick boost of positivity to start the day. The segment offers uplifting stories from the UK and around the world, a reliable way to set a hopeful tone for the rest of the evening.
Diagnosis Murder – 08:10–09:10
Dr. Sloan investigates the dying words of a private investigator, while a subplot pits Steve and Jack against each other for the attention of a deceased secretary. A classic procedural that keeps the mind engaged.
Mystery 101: Playing Dead – 09:10–11:00
Jill Wagner faces a chilling death threat, and a quick‑thinking professor steps in to unravel the mystery. Fans of tight mysteries will find this episode a solid pick.
Murder, She Wrote (S11 Ep18) – 11:00–12:00
Jessica tackles a fatal car accident while gossip swirls over a new resort in Cabot Cove. The episode delivers the familiar blend of charm and intrigue that fans love.
Murder, She Wrote (S11 Ep19) – 12:00–13:00
Jessica investigates the death of a headmaster at a prep school, offering a fresh slice of the familiar mystery formula.
Murder, She Wrote (S11 Ep20) – 13:00–14:00
Jessica helps prove a friend’s innocence during a stay at an Irish fishing lodge, adding another intriguing case to the series.
Murder, She Wrote (S11 Ep21) – 14:00–15:00
Jessica aids a young tennis player haunted by visions. A compelling blend of sport and suspense keeps the plot moving.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep1) – 15:00–16:00
Jessica investigates a financier’s murder found in a friend’s beauty salon. The episode stays true to the series’ tone of subtle intrigue.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep2) – 16:00–17:00
Jessica investigates a suspicious death in Aspen, Colorado. The setting provides a scenic backdrop for the familiar whodunnit.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep3) – 17:00–18:00
Jessica assists a sheriff investigating a crime spree in Gila Junction, Arizona—another classic setting that keeps the plot fresh.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep4) – 18:00–19:00
Jessica delves into a series of murders in New Orleans. The episode mixes cultural colour with classic sleuthing.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep5) – 19:00–20:00
A personal tragedy shadows Jessica’s return to Cabot Cove, adding depth to the series’ familiar narrative.
Murder, She Wrote (S12 Ep8) – 20:00–21:00
Jessica travels to Rome to aid a film adaptation, only to find herself investigating a murder on a set. The episode offers a fresh international twist.
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death On Duty – 21:00–21:56
Ex‑lawyer Kellie Martin confronts a missing army buddy in the first half of this two‑part mystery. The episode delivers a brisk whodunnit.
Good News on GREAT! – 21:56–22:01
A brief return to uplifting stories to round off the evening’s lighter moments.
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death On Duty – 22:01–22:55
The second half continues the case, offering a satisfying conclusion for fans of sharp investigative drama.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – 22:55–23:51
With Candace Cameron Bure as Aurora, the episode tackles a murder suspect named just before a wedding. The drama is paced to keep viewers engaged.
Good News on GREAT! – 23:51–23:56
Another short uplifting segment to close the day with a positive note.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – 23:56–00:50
The second half of the episode extends the mystery into the early hours, offering a satisfying conclusion for late‑night viewers.
A Cry For Justice – 00:50–02:30
A courtroom thriller starring Francine Locke, this episode follows a mother fighting her son’s murder accusation. The narrative is grounded in real events and offers a thoughtful exploration of justice.
Instakiller – 02:30–04:00
Unsettling thriller with Kelly Sullivan. A mother’s fears become reality when her internet‑famous daughter is targeted by a relentless stalker. The episode offers a tense, modern narrative.
Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye – 04:00–04:50
In a cold‑case revival, Sue opens a new investigation to honour a dying mother’s wish. The episode blends procedural elements with a touch of emotional depth.
Good News on GREAT! Extra – 04:50–05:00
A concise segment that delivers a quick dose of positivity before the day’s final shopping segment.
Teleshopping – 05:00–07:00
Three consecutive 30‑minute slots of Teleshopping wrap up the program. The segment is designed for late‑night browsing and offers a relaxed viewing experience.
Bottom line: Sunday’s lineup on Great! Movies balances classic mystery with contemporary drama and uplifting moments. If you’re looking for a reliable mix of intrigue and lightness, the series of Murder, She Wrote episodes paired with the new twists in Aurora Teagarden and Hailey Dean Mysteries make for a solid viewing plan.