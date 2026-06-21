ITV’s Next Week: From Morning Debates to Evening Quizzes – A Guide for Every Viewer

The next week on ITV promises a mix of hard‑hitting news, lively daytime chats, high‑stakes game shows, beloved soaps and world‑class football. Below, each day’s flagship titles are spotlighted, with genre‑specific commentary and tailored recommendations for kids, teens, adults and niche audiences.

Monday – 22 Jun 2026 (Mon)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – Morning news and debate. Opinion: Still engaging for those who want a quick dose of current affairs before the day starts.

– Morning news and debate. Opinion: Still engaging for those who want a quick dose of current affairs before the day starts. 07:30 – This Morning – Magazine‑style show with cooking, health and celebrity guests. Opinion: A reliable pick for viewers who enjoy light‑hearted lifestyle segments.

– Magazine‑style show with cooking, health and celebrity guests. Opinion: A reliable pick for viewers who enjoy light‑hearted lifestyle segments. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel discussion on pop culture and current events. Opinion: Offers a balanced mix of humor and insight.

– Panel discussion on pop culture and current events. Opinion: Offers a balanced mix of humor and insight. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Classic game‑show cash‑prize format. Opinion: One of the better options for adults craving a thrill.

– Classic game‑show cash‑prize format. Opinion: One of the better options for adults craving a thrill. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz showdown with Bradley Walsh. Opinion: Holds up well for trivia lovers.

– Quiz showdown with Bradley Walsh. Opinion: Holds up well for trivia lovers. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Long‑running soaps. Opinion: Still entertaining for those who enjoy dramatic storylines.

– Long‑running soaps. Opinion: Still entertaining for those who enjoy dramatic storylines. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Norway v Senegal – Live football. Opinion: Reliable for sports enthusiasts.

Tuesday – 23 Jun 2026 (Tue)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – News and debate. Opinion: Still engaging for morning readers.

– News and debate. Opinion: Still engaging for morning readers. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle and cooking. Opinion: A reliable choice for those who love culinary tips.

– Lifestyle and cooking. Opinion: A reliable choice for those who love culinary tips. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel discussion. Opinion: Offers a balanced view of current affairs.

– Panel discussion. Opinion: Offers a balanced view of current affairs. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: Holds up as a fun diversion.

– Game‑show. Opinion: Holds up as a fun diversion. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: One of the better options for adult trivia fans.

– Quiz. Opinion: One of the better options for adult trivia fans. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Still entertaining for drama seekers.

– Soaps. Opinion: Still entertaining for drama seekers. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Jordan v Algeria – Live football. Opinion: Reliable for sports watchers.

Wednesday – 24 Jun 2026 (Wed)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – Current affairs. Opinion: Still engaging for the morning crowd.

– Current affairs. Opinion: Still engaging for the morning crowd. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for viewers seeking a mix of cooking and wellness.

– Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for viewers seeking a mix of cooking and wellness. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for those interested in pop culture.

– Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for those interested in pop culture. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill.

– Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for adults who love a challenge.

– Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for adults who love a challenge. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama fans.

– Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama fans. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Portugal v Uzbekistan – Live football. Opinion: Still engaging for international football fans.

Thursday – 25 Jun 2026 (Thu)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – News. Opinion: Holds up well for the morning audience.

– News. Opinion: Holds up well for the morning audience. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle. Opinion: Still entertaining for culinary buffs.

– Lifestyle. Opinion: Still entertaining for culinary buffs. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel discussion. Opinion: Reliable for pop‑culture conversations.

– Panel discussion. Opinion: Reliable for pop‑culture conversations. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick adrenaline rush.

– Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick adrenaline rush. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: Still engaging for trivia enthusiasts.

– Quiz. Opinion: Still engaging for trivia enthusiasts. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Holds up well for drama lovers.

– Soaps. Opinion: Holds up well for drama lovers. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Switzerland v Canada – Live football. Opinion: Reliable for sports fans.

Friday – 26 Jun 2026 (Fri)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – News. Opinion: Still engaging for those who want a solid start.

– News. Opinion: Still engaging for those who want a solid start. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for viewers wanting cooking tips.

– Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for viewers wanting cooking tips. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture fans.

– Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture fans. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill.

– Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for trivia lovers.

– Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for trivia lovers. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama seekers.

– Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama seekers. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Panama v England – Live football. Opinion: Holds up well for sports fans.

Saturday – 27 Jun 2026 (Sat)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – News. Opinion: Still engaging for morning viewers.

– News. Opinion: Still engaging for morning viewers. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for those who love cooking segments.

– Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for those who love cooking segments. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture discussions.

– Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture discussions. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill.

– Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for adults who enjoy trivia.

– Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for adults who enjoy trivia. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama aficionados.

– Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama aficionados. 22:45 – FIFA WC2026: Norway v France – Live football. Opinion: Holds up well for international football fans.

Sunday – 28 Jun 2026 (Sun)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain – News. Opinion: Still engaging for morning audiences.

– News. Opinion: Still engaging for morning audiences. 07:30 – This Morning – Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for cooking lovers.

– Lifestyle. Opinion: Reliable for cooking lovers. 09:30 – Loose Women – Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture fans.

– Panel chat. Opinion: Holds up well for pop‑culture fans. 12:00 – Deal or No Deal – Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill.

– Game‑show. Opinion: One of the better options for a quick thrill. 13:00 – The Chase – Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for trivia enthusiasts.

– Quiz. Opinion: Still entertaining for trivia enthusiasts. 18:00 – Emmerdale & Coronation Street – Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama lovers.

– Soaps. Opinion: Reliable for drama lovers. 20:30 – FIFA WC2026: Turkey v USA – Live football. Opinion: Holds up well for sports fans.

– Live football. Opinion: Holds up well for sports fans. 21:00 – Goals of the 1990s – Football highlights. Opinion: A nostalgic pick for football aficionados.

Across the week, ITV delivers a varied slate that caters from morning news junkies to weekend football devotees. Whether you’re looking for a light‑hearted lifestyle show, a gripping soap, or a high‑stakes game‑show, the schedule has something to keep you glued to the screen. Tune in, pick a genre that fits your mood, and enjoy the diversity ITV offers.

Bottom line: ITV’s mix of news, talk, drama and sport offers reliable content for every age group. For adults craving a mental challenge, game shows like Deal or No Deal and The Chase are top picks. Teens and young adults will find engaging lifestyle segments in This Morning, while kids may enjoy the lighter drama of Emmerdale.