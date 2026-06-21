BBC Four’s Week Ahead: The Must‑See Lineup (June 22‑28)

If you’re looking for something to watch on BBC Four next week, this guide cuts through the clutter and points you straight to the shows that deserve your time. From brain‑teasing quiz shows to eye‑opening documentaries, each day brings something new to the table.

Monday 22 June – “University Challenge”

19:00 – 19:30 BST – University Challenge

Two university teams face off under Jeremy Paxman’s sharp questioning. The show is a staple of British broadcasting, and its blend of wit and knowledge keeps viewers hooked. Opinion: It still responds to the stakes of academia; the tension is palpable, and it offers a reliable burst of intellectual entertainment for anyone who enjoys a good riddle.

Great for: college students, history buffs, quiz‑loving families. It’s a quick, engaging way to test your knowledge while staying entertained.

Tuesday 23 June – “Only Connect”

19:30 – 20:00 BST – Only Connect

Contestants must find hidden links between seemingly unrelated subjects. The show’s clever format and Paxman’s dry wit make it a sharp, rewarding challenge. Opinion: It remains one of the better options on the channel; the mind‑bending clues hold up well over time.

Great for: adults who love puzzles, students preparing for exams, anyone craving a cerebral pastime.

Wednesday 24 June – “University Challenge”

19:00 – 19:30 BST – University Challenge

Another round of the quarter‑finals brings fresh teams back into the fray. The stakes grow higher with each match. Opinion: The show’s intensity keeps viewers glued; it’s a reliable source of brain‑teasing drama.

Great for: university students, families who enjoy knowledge competitions, anyone who enjoys a touch of academic rivalry.

Thursday 25 June – “Only Connect”

19:30 – 20:00 BST – Only Connect

Contestants tackle tricky connections with a new lineup of teams. The show’s mix of humour and intellect remains fresh. Opinion: It’s one of the better options for those who love a good puzzle, and the banter keeps it entertaining.

Great for: adults, teens who enjoy quizzes, anyone who likes clever twists.

Friday 26 June – “TOTP: 2000”

19:00 – 19:30 BST – TOTP: 2000

A nostalgic look back at the UK charts of 2000. It offers a fun mix of music and memory. Opinion: The show still holds up well, offering a reliable trip down memory lane.

Great for: music lovers, older teens, anyone who wants a light‑hearted evening of classic hits.

Saturday 27 June – “Life on Earth”

19:05 – 20:00 BST – Life on Earth

David Attenborough explores the Great Barrier Reef’s creatures and fossils. The documentary is both informative and visually stunning. Opinion: It remains a reliable source of natural wonder.

Great for: families with older children, science enthusiasts, anyone who enjoys nature documentaries.

Sunday 28 June – “The Great American Songbook with Samara Joy”

20:10 – 22:10 BST – The Great American Songbook with Samara Joy

Grammy‑winning singer Samara Joy delivers timeless classics with fresh interpretations. Opinion: The performance is reliable and enhances the evening with its smooth vocal delivery.

Great for: music lovers, adults, anyone wanting a soothing, classy listening experience.

Bottom line: This week’s BBC Four lineup offers a balanced mix of quiz shows, documentaries, and music. Pick your favourite, settle in, and enjoy a reliable, engaging viewing experience across the week.