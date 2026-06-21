Dinosaurs, Drivers, and Drama – BBC Three’s Must‑See Lineup for the Week Ahead

Monday 22 June – Dinosaurs Rule the Screen

Kick off the week with Walking with Dinosaurs, an educational adventure that explores the life of a teenage Albertosaurus. The show blends animatics and expert commentary, making it a solid pick for science buffs and young viewers alike.

After the prehistoric journey, the day’s lineup offers a mix of reality and automotive excitement. Top Gear delivers a motorhome build challenge, while The Catch Up rounds the day with a quick news recap. For teens, the drama of Behind Bars: Sex, Bribes and Murder raises questions about justice and media influence.

Tuesday 22 June – Nature’s Wonders

Nature lovers should not miss Planet Earth: An Elephant’s Tale, which follows a newborn calf and her mother in Kenya. The documentary offers stunning visuals and a gentle narrative, suitable for parents looking for wholesome content for their children.

In the evening, Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon gives life‑organizing hacks, while I Kissed a Girl offers a reality‑drama twist for adult viewers. The show OnlyFans: Inside the Machine provides a sober look at the industry’s darker side.

Wednesday 22 June – Driving Fun and Quest for Love

Top Gear returns for its sixth episode, featuring a new roadster build and a test drive across the West Country. Car enthusiasts will find the segment engaging, and the show’s humor remains approachable for a broad audience.

Later, the reality series I Kissed a Girl continues its competitive narrative, and Road House (2024) offers a gritty fight‑night drama. The final half‑hour features Behind Bars: Sex, Bribes and Murder, a political investigation that may appeal to adult audiences.

Thursday 22 June – Sci‑Fi Saturdays

Start the day with Doctor Who, the iconic science‑fiction drama. The show’s first episode of the season immerses viewers in a frozen Earth, setting the stage for thrilling adventures. It’s a reliable pick for teens and adults who love speculative storytelling.

Continuing into the evening, Top Gear presents a special U.S. East Coast road trip, and The Traitors US delivers a suspenseful competition that keeps viewers on edge. The OnlyFans exposé provides a thoughtful look at modern monetisation.

Friday 22 June – Historical Drama for the Weekend

For history buffs, Early Man offers a comedic look at a Stone Age tribe, blending humour with archaeology. The show’s light‑hearted tone makes it suitable for family viewing, especially younger audiences curious about prehistoric life.

In the evening, the animated series Shaun the Sheep: Shirleyverse and the stop‑motion Wallace & Gromit deliver family‑friendly laughs. For teens, Ludwig and Amandaland explore crime and comedy, while Ellie & Natasia mixes sketch comedy with adult humour for older viewers.

Saturday 22 June – Comedy Gold

Saturday’s comedy highlights include Schitts Creek, a sitcom that balances wit with heartfelt moments. The show’s relatable characters make it a solid choice for adults and teens seeking light entertainment.

Completing the night, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Only Child offer family‑friendly comedy, while EastEnders Omnibus provides a drama‑heavy look at soap‑opera life for adult viewers.

Sunday 22 June – The Final Countdown

Sunday’s lineup wraps with Doctor Who episodes, ensuring fans of the series have a satisfying finale. For sports enthusiasts, World Cup 2010 and World Cup 2022 provide nostalgic replays of historic football matches.

Additionally, the reality show I Kissed a Girl concludes its season, offering drama for adult viewers. The schedule also includes a brief news recap via The Catch Up.

Bottom line: BBC Three offers a diverse mix of drama, documentary, and reality TV that caters to all ages. From dinosaurs to drivers, the channel keeps viewers entertained while delivering insightful content.