BBC One Northern Ireland: The Week Ahead

From football fever to home make‑ups, here’s what you shouldn’t miss next week.

Monday, 22 June

Breakfast (Mon 22‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Mon 22‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A hospital surgeon forges payslips to defraud the NHS. Still entertaining.

Homes Under the Hammer (Mon 22‑06 11:15 – 12:15) – A renovation journey ends with a surprising staircase. Still reliable.

MOTD Live: Argentina v Austria (Mon 22‑06 17:30 – 20:30) – Live World Cup coverage of Argentina’s second Group J match. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Mon 22‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Tension mounts as characters face new challenges. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: start with Breakfast. Teens: sports fans should catch the live football. Adults: enjoy reality and drama. Seniors: enjoy the home makeover shows. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Tuesday, 23 June

Breakfast (Tue 23‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Morning news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Tue 23‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A family dodges tax by turning their home into a puppy farm. Still entertaining.

Homes Under the Hammer (Tue 23‑06 11:15 – 12:15) – A six‑year renovation journey of a former barn concludes. Still reliable.

MOTD Live: France v Iraq (Tue 23‑06 21:30 – 00:30) – France’s second Group I match against Iraq. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Tue 23‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Family drama continues. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: Breakfast. Teens: football fans. Adults: reality enthusiasts. Seniors: enjoy the renovation drama. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Wednesday, 24 June

Breakfast (Wed 24‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Latest news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Wed 24‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A GP manager frauds £300,000 to fund a lavish lifestyle. Still entertaining.

The Travelling Auctioneers (Wed 24‑06 15:30 – 16:15) – Bee and Lauren help a family sell hidden heirlooms. Still entertaining.

MOTD Live: Scotland v Brazil (Wed 24‑06 21:00 – 00:45) – Live coverage of Scotland’s final Group C match. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Wed 24‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Drama continues with Suki and Eve. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: Breakfast. Teens: football fans. Adults: enjoy the auctioneer drama. Seniors: enjoy the classic soap. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Thursday, 25 June

Breakfast (Thu 25‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Morning news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Thu 25‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A criminal gang defrauds taxpayers. Still entertaining.

Garden Rescue (Thu 25‑06 16:15 – 17:00) – Lee Burkhill transforms a shaded plot into a Retreat. Still reliable.

MOTD Live: Czech Republic v Mexico (Thu 25‑06 00:45 – 03:15) – Final Group A match. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Thu 25‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Drama continues. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: Breakfast. Teens: football fans. Adults: enjoy garden transformations. Seniors: enjoy the soap. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Friday, 26 June

Breakfast (Fri 26‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Morning news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Fri 26‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A green energy entrepreneur breaches regulations. Still entertaining.

Escape to the Country (Fri 26‑06 15:00 – 16:00) – A couple finds a home in the countryside. Still reliable.

MOTD Live: Panama v Croatia (Fri 26‑06 22:50 – 01:15) – Live coverage of Panama’s match. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Fri 26‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Drama continues. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: Breakfast. Teens: football fans. Adults: enjoy home‑search drama. Seniors: enjoy the soap. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Saturday, 27 June

Breakfast (Sat 27‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Morning news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Sat 27‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A GP manager frauds £200,000. Still entertaining.

Garden Rescue (Sat 27‑06 16:15 – 17:00) – A neglected patch is transformed. Still reliable.

MOTD Live: Ecuador v Germany (Sat 27‑06 22:20 – 00:20) – Live coverage of Ecuador’s match. Still entertaining.

EastEnders (Sat 27‑06 20:30 – 21:00) – Drama continues. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: Breakfast. Teens: football fans. Adults: enjoy garden make‑ups. Seniors: enjoy the soap. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Sunday, 28 June

Breakfast (Sun 28‑06 06:00 – 09:30) – Morning news and weather. Still reliable.

Fraud Squad (Sun 28‑06 10:45 – 11:15) – A so‑called green energy entrepreneur breaches regulations. Still entertaining.

The Witches (2020) (Sun 28‑06 14:25 – 16:00) – A young boy meets a coven of witches. Still reliable.

Weather for the Week Ahead (Sun 28‑06 01:55 – 02:00) – Detailed forecast. Still reliable.

The One Show (Sun 28‑06 18:00 – 18:30) – Alex Jones and Roman Kemp cover the day’s stories. Still reliable.

Recommendation for age groups: Kids: The Witches. Teens: news and football. Adults: enjoy current affairs. Seniors: enjoy the soap. One of the better options for a relaxed evening.

Bottom line: BBC One Northern Ireland offers a balanced mix of live sport, reality, drama and news throughout the week. Whether you’re a football fanatic, a DIY enthusiast or a soap lover, there’s something for everyone. Tune in and make the most of your Sunday evenings and mid‑week afternoons.