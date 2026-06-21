What to Watch on LEGEND Xtra Next Week: A Week‑long Guide for Every Taste

Monday – 22 June 2026

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Chuck Norris takes on a new threat. For the action‑seeker, this high‑kicking martial‑arts Western will keep you on the edge of your seat.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A Hollywood detective teams up with the titular cop to solve a murder. A classic cop drama that still feels reliable.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – An alien scientist’s serum brings chaos. The political intrigue of this series offers a one‑of‑the‑better options for sci‑fi lovers.

10:00 – 11:50 Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire – A spin‑off movie that blends western and martial arts. One of the better options for fans of the original series.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – A classic episode that showcases Spock’s intellect. A timeless piece for fans of the franchise.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A big‑foot hunt in the woods. A solid choice for adventure seekers.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – The final showdown of the day. A great wrap‑up for action lovers.

22:10 – 00:25 The Foreigner – Jackie Chan’s revenge thriller. A reliable action film for night‑time viewing.

Tuesday – 23 June 2026

0:25 – 2:30 Black Water – Jean‑Claude Van Damme in a submarine thriller. A solid choice for those who enjoy high‑stakes action.

2:30 – 4:15 Age of Kill – A tense sniper thriller. Holds up well for thriller aficionados.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily routine.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Value‑for‑money products. A reliable feature for budget shoppers.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode to keep the momentum going.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – Hostage drama in a church. A solid pick for classic cop drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode that adds depth. Holds up well for series fans.

10:00 – 11:50 40 Days and Nights – An adventure about DNA collection. A reliable adventure for those who like speculative stories.

12:00 – 13:50 Doomwatch – Ecological terror. A solid pick for eco‑thrillers.

14:00 – 15:50 The War of the Worlds – Classic sci‑fi. Holds up well for fans of timeless tales.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another episode that keeps the franchise alive.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bizarre Bigfoot adventure. A reliable choice for action‑driven viewers.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Continuing the alien saga.

20:00 – 22:30 Total Recall – A sci‑fi thriller remake. Holds up well for those who love mind‑bending narratives.

22:30 – 00:35 Escape From New York – A John Carpenter classic. A solid pick for midnight thrillers.

Wednesday – 24 June 2026

0:35 – 2:30 Renegades (2017) – A Navy SEALS thriller. Holds up well for military action fans.

2:30 – 4:15 Anti-Life – A sci‑fi thriller with Bruce Willis. A reliable choice for cosmic suspense.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Continuation of the series.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A racetrack robbery. A solid pick for classic cop drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:55 The 7 Adventures of Sinbad – Action‑packed adventure on the high seas. Holds up well for fantasy fans.

11:55 – 13:45 Shoot Out – A western drama. A reliable pick for classic western lovers.

13:45 – 16:00 Only The Valiant – A cavalry adventure. A solid choice for history enthusiasts.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another episode to satisfy sci‑fi appetites.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase. A reliable pick for action fans.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Climax of the day.

20:00 – 22:30 Mr & Mrs Smith – An action comedy with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Holds up well for couples who enjoy spy humor.

22:30 – 00:35 Man on a Ledge – A tense thriller. A solid choice for night‑time suspense.

Thursday – 25 June 2026

0:35 – 2:30 Bad Lieutenant – A drama with Harvey Keitel. Holds up well for those who appreciate gritty police dramas.

2:30 – 4:10 Assault on Station 33 – A thriller set in a hospital. A reliable pick for hospital‑based suspense.

4:10 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily start.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping for budget seekers.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode. A solid pick for those who like edge‑of‑your‑seat drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action. Holds up well for sci‑fi action fans.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – A British war drama. A reliable pick for WWII enthusiasts.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – A WWII drama. Holds up well for history lovers.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another classic episode.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – An episode featuring a golden statue chase. A solid pick for action aficionados.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A high‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:30 Mr & Mrs Smith – Action comedy for couples.

22:30 – 00:35 Man on a Ledge – A tense thriller.

Friday – 26 June 2026

0:35 – 2:20 Driven To Kill – An action thriller with Steven Seagal. Holds up well for fans of high‑energy action.

2:20 – 4:15 Best of the Best 2 – Martial arts sequel. A reliable pick for action fans.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily routine.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Another episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:55 The 7 Adventures of Sinbad – Adventure on the high seas.

11:55 – 13:45 Shoot Out – A western drama.

13:45 – 16:00 Only The Valiant – A cavalry adventure.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A high‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller with Orlando Bloom. Holds up well for fans of action drama.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel. A reliable pick for crime drama lovers.

Saturday – 27 June 2026

0:15 – 2:05 Dead Man Running – A crime thriller. Holds up well for those who enjoy tense crime narratives.

2:05 – 4:00 Daylight Robbery – A bank robbery thriller. A solid choice for suspense seekers.

4:00 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:30 – 6:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:00 – 7:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bigfoot adventure.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel.

Sunday – 28 June 2026

0:15 – 2:10 Desperado – Action thriller with Antonio Banderas. Holds up well for fans of revenge drama.

2:10 – 4:25 3 Days To Kill – Action thriller starring Kevin Costner. A reliable pick for action lovers.

4:25 – 4:45 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:45 – 6:15 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:15 – 7:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel.

0:15 – 1:50 Dead Man Running – Crime thriller.

1:50 – 3:45 Daylight Robbery – Bank robbery thriller.

3:45 – 4:15 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily start.

4:15 – 6:45 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:45 – 7:55 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bigfoot adventure.

7:55 – 8:45 Walker, Texas Ranger – Fresh episode.

8:45 – 10:35 T.J. Hooker – Cocaine addiction episode.

10:35 – 12:35 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

12:35 – 14:35 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

14:35 – 15:35 Legend Lowdown – Monthly highlights.

15:35 – 17:35 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

17:35 – 19:35 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

19:35 – 20:35 Legend Lowdown – Quick recap.

20:35 – 21:35 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

21:35 – 22:35 The Six Million Dollar Man – Golden statue chase.

22:35 – 23:35 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

23:35 – 00:35 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

0:35 – 2:30 Man on a Ledge – Tense thriller.

Bottom line: LEGEND Xtra’s lineup offers a robust mix of action, sci‑fi, drama, and classic Westerns that cater to every age group and interest. Whether you’re after adrenaline‑filled sequences or thought‑provoking narratives, the schedule has you covered.