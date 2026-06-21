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What to Watch on LEGEND Xtra Next Week: A Week‑long Guide for Every Taste

ByShockya Team

Jun 21, 2026

What to Watch on LEGEND Xtra Next Week: A Week‑long Guide for Every Taste

Walker, Texas Ranger

Monday – 22 June 2026

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Chuck Norris takes on a new threat. For the action‑seeker, this high‑kicking martial‑arts Western will keep you on the edge of your seat.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A Hollywood detective teams up with the titular cop to solve a murder. A classic cop drama that still feels reliable.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – An alien scientist’s serum brings chaos. The political intrigue of this series offers a one‑of‑the‑better options for sci‑fi lovers.

10:00 – 11:50 Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire – A spin‑off movie that blends western and martial arts. One of the better options for fans of the original series.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – A classic episode that showcases Spock’s intellect. A timeless piece for fans of the franchise.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A big‑foot hunt in the woods. A solid choice for adventure seekers.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – The final showdown of the day. A great wrap‑up for action lovers.

22:10 – 00:25 The Foreigner – Jackie Chan’s revenge thriller. A reliable action film for night‑time viewing.

Tuesday – 23 June 2026

0:25 – 2:30 Black Water – Jean‑Claude Van Damme in a submarine thriller. A solid choice for those who enjoy high‑stakes action.

2:30 – 4:15 Age of Kill – A tense sniper thriller. Holds up well for thriller aficionados.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily routine.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Value‑for‑money products. A reliable feature for budget shoppers.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode to keep the momentum going.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – Hostage drama in a church. A solid pick for classic cop drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode that adds depth. Holds up well for series fans.

10:00 – 11:50 40 Days and Nights – An adventure about DNA collection. A reliable adventure for those who like speculative stories.

12:00 – 13:50 Doomwatch – Ecological terror. A solid pick for eco‑thrillers.

14:00 – 15:50 The War of the Worlds – Classic sci‑fi. Holds up well for fans of timeless tales.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another episode that keeps the franchise alive.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bizarre Bigfoot adventure. A reliable choice for action‑driven viewers.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Continuing the alien saga.

20:00 – 22:30 Total Recall – A sci‑fi thriller remake. Holds up well for those who love mind‑bending narratives.

22:30 – 00:35 Escape From New York – A John Carpenter classic. A solid pick for midnight thrillers.

Wednesday – 24 June 2026

0:35 – 2:30 Renegades (2017) – A Navy SEALS thriller. Holds up well for military action fans.

2:30 – 4:15 Anti-Life – A sci‑fi thriller with Bruce Willis. A reliable choice for cosmic suspense.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Continuation of the series.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A racetrack robbery. A solid pick for classic cop drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:55 The 7 Adventures of Sinbad – Action‑packed adventure on the high seas. Holds up well for fantasy fans.

11:55 – 13:45 Shoot Out – A western drama. A reliable pick for classic western lovers.

13:45 – 16:00 Only The Valiant – A cavalry adventure. A solid choice for history enthusiasts.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another episode to satisfy sci‑fi appetites.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase. A reliable pick for action fans.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Climax of the day.

20:00 – 22:30 Mr & Mrs Smith – An action comedy with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Holds up well for couples who enjoy spy humor.

22:30 – 00:35 Man on a Ledge – A tense thriller. A solid choice for night‑time suspense.

Thursday – 25 June 2026

0:35 – 2:30 Bad Lieutenant – A drama with Harvey Keitel. Holds up well for those who appreciate gritty police dramas.

2:30 – 4:10 Assault on Station 33 – A thriller set in a hospital. A reliable pick for hospital‑based suspense.

4:10 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily start.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping for budget seekers.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode. A solid pick for those who like edge‑of‑your‑seat drama.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action. Holds up well for sci‑fi action fans.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – A British war drama. A reliable pick for WWII enthusiasts.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – A WWII drama. Holds up well for history lovers.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Another classic episode.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – An episode featuring a golden statue chase. A solid pick for action aficionados.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A high‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:30 Mr & Mrs Smith – Action comedy for couples.

22:30 – 00:35 Man on a Ledge – A tense thriller.

Friday – 26 June 2026

0:35 – 2:20 Driven To Kill – An action thriller with Steven Seagal. Holds up well for fans of high‑energy action.

2:20 – 4:15 Best of the Best 2 – Martial arts sequel. A reliable pick for action fans.

4:15 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily routine.

4:30 – 7:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Another episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:55 The 7 Adventures of Sinbad – Adventure on the high seas.

11:55 – 13:45 Shoot Out – A western drama.

13:45 – 16:00 Only The Valiant – A cavalry adventure.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

17:00 – 18:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A high‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller with Orlando Bloom. Holds up well for fans of action drama.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel. A reliable pick for crime drama lovers.

Saturday – 27 June 2026

0:15 – 2:05 Dead Man Running – A crime thriller. Holds up well for those who enjoy tense crime narratives.

2:05 – 4:00 Daylight Robbery – A bank robbery thriller. A solid choice for suspense seekers.

4:00 – 4:30 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:30 – 6:00 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:00 – 7:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bigfoot adventure.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – A fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel.

Sunday – 28 June 2026

0:15 – 2:10 Desperado – Action thriller with Antonio Banderas. Holds up well for fans of revenge drama.

2:10 – 4:25 3 Days To Kill – Action thriller starring Kevin Costner. A reliable pick for action lovers.

4:25 – 4:45 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Routine start.

4:45 – 6:15 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:15 – 7:00 The Six Million Dollar Man – A golden statue chase.

7:00 – 8:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – Fresh episode.

8:00 – 9:00 T.J. Hooker – A cocaine addiction episode.

9:00 – 10:00 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

10:00 – 11:50 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

12:00 – 13:55 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

13:55 – 15:50 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

16:00 – 17:00 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

18:00 – 19:00 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

19:00 – 20:00 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

20:00 – 22:00 The Shanghai Job – Action thriller.

22:00 – 00:15 Rise of the Footsoldier Part II – Crime thriller sequel.

0:15 – 1:50 Dead Man Running – Crime thriller.

1:50 – 3:45 Daylight Robbery – Bank robbery thriller.

3:45 – 4:15 ..programmes start at 5.30am – Daily start.

4:15 – 6:45 Teleshopping – Shopping segment.

6:45 – 7:55 The Six Million Dollar Man – Bigfoot adventure.

7:55 – 8:45 Walker, Texas Ranger – Fresh episode.

8:45 – 10:35 T.J. Hooker – Cocaine addiction episode.

10:35 – 12:35 Babylon 5 – Another episode.

12:35 – 14:35 Collision Earth – Interstellar action.

14:35 – 15:35 Legend Lowdown – Monthly highlights.

15:35 – 17:35 Lancaster Skies – British war drama.

17:35 – 19:35 Between Heaven and Hell – WWII drama.

19:35 – 20:35 Legend Lowdown – Quick recap.

20:35 – 21:35 Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic episode.

21:35 – 22:35 The Six Million Dollar Man – Golden statue chase.

22:35 – 23:35 Babylon 5 – Episode 12 continues the saga.

23:35 – 00:35 Walker, Texas Ranger – High‑kicking finale.

0:35 – 2:30 Man on a Ledge – Tense thriller.

Bottom line: LEGEND Xtra’s lineup offers a robust mix of action, sci‑fi, drama, and classic Westerns that cater to every age group and interest. Whether you’re after adrenaline‑filled sequences or thought‑provoking narratives, the schedule has you covered.

By Shockya Team