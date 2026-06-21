Next Week on That’s TV: A Guide to Must‑Watch Shows

Monday, 28 June 2026

Man About The House – 02:20 – 02:45 BST (Monday 28 June 2026) – A light‑hearted sitcom about the misadventures of three flatmates. Opinion: Still reliably amusing, though not as sharp as its 1970s heyday.

Kenny Everett Video Show – 02:45 – 03:10 BST – The legendary comedy music show brings a dose of 1970s nostalgia. Opinion: A solid throw‑back that holds up well.

That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 03:10 – 04:00 BST – A compilation of live performances from the 1960s. Opinion: A charming snapshot of classic TV music.

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