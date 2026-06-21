Next Week on That’s TV: A Guide to Must‑Watch Shows
Here’s a curated rundown of the top picks across genres for each day of the upcoming week on That’s TV, with recommendations tailored for kids, teens, adults, and families.
Monday, 28 June 2026
Man About The House – 02:20 – 02:45 BST (Monday 28 June 2026) – A light‑hearted sitcom about the misadventures of three flatmates. Opinion: Still reliably amusing, though not as sharp as its 1970s heyday.
Kenny Everett Video Show – 02:45 – 03:10 BST – The legendary comedy music show brings a dose of 1970s nostalgia. Opinion: A solid throw‑back that holds up well.
That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 03:10 – 04:00 BST – A compilation of live performances from the 1960s. Opinion: A charming snapshot of classic TV music.
Recommendations
- Kids & Teens: Man About The House offers family‑friendly humour.
- Adults: Revisit Kenny Everett Video Show for a nostalgic trip.
- Families: The musical number in That’s 60s is a great shared experience.
Tuesday, 29 June 2026
Minder – 02:00 – 02:25 BST (Tuesday 29 June 2026) – A comedy‑drama featuring the shrewd private eye Arthur Daley. Opinion: A reliable classic that still delivers.
Minder – 02:25 – 02:45 BST – The next episode continues the intrigue. Opinion: Consistently entertaining.
Minder – 02:45 – 03:05 BST – Further twists keep the plot engaging. Opinion: Holds up well.
Shameless – 03:55 – 04:55 BST – The UK dramedy follows the chaotic Gallagher family. Opinion: Still solid, though some gags feel dated.
Man About The House – 02:55 – 03:25 BST – A lighter interlude during the day. Opinion: Offers a brief comedic respite.
Kenny Everett Video Show – 02:45 – 03:10 BST – Another episode of the classic show. Opinion: A comforting nostalgic piece.
That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – 03:10 – 04:00 BST – Musical performances from the 1960s. Opinion: A pleasant musical highlight.
Recommendations
- Kids & Teens: Man About The House offers light comedy suitable for younger viewers.
- Adults: Minder offers classic British humour.
- Families: The musical interlude in Shameless can be enjoyed together.
Bottom Line
That’s TV delivers a balanced mix of classic sitcoms, nostalgic music shows and engaging dramas across Monday and Tuesday. While the schedule for the rest of the week is incomplete, the highlighted shows ensure plenty of entertainment for every age group.