Action Packed Week Ahead on GREAT! Action

Monday 2026-06-22

Western: Abilene Town (1946)

Abilene Town follows a lone man’s struggle to keep peace in post‑Civil‑War Kansas as tensions rise between cattlemen and homesteaders. Its dusty setting and classic moral dilemmas still entertain viewers who love the old‑west grit.

Age group: 12‑30, interest: classic westerns.

Opinion: The film’s rugged pace provides a reliable window into frontier justice, holding up well for fans of period drama.

Action: Broken Arrrow (1996)

A rogue Air Force pilot holds two stolen nukes for ransom, forcing a co‑pilot to avert an atomic disaster. This high‑octane thriller still entertains those craving tense, explosive action.

Age group: 12‑30, interest: military action.

Opinion: The pacing is relentless, and the stakes keep the audience on edge.

Tuesday 2026-06-23

Real‑World Rescue: Coast Guard Alaska (S2 Ep7)

Witness the U.S. Coastguard battle the elements to save lives. The series offers reliable, realistic action that holds up well for fans of survival dramas.

Age group: 12‑50, interest: maritime rescue.

Opinion: The crew’s bravery is compelling and the visuals are striking.

Crime: The Pledge (2008)

An ex‑lawman seeks revenge after killing an innocent man. The film’s gritty narrative still entertains audiences who appreciate moral conflict.

Age group: 15‑35, interest: crime drama.

Opinion: The pacing is solid and the story stays engaging.

Wednesday 2026-06-24

Western: The High Chaparral (S1 Ep26)

A seasoned rancher trains two Apache boys as cowhands, setting off a chain of violence. The film still entertains fans of rugged frontier tales.

Age group: 12‑40, interest: Western drama.

Opinion: The film’s tension holds up well for viewers craving high‑stakes action.

Sci‑Fi: Super Eruption (2011)

When a dormant supervolcano erupts, the show follows Rangers Charlie and Kate trying to save humanity. The storyline remains reliable for sci‑fi enthusiasts.

Age group: 12‑30, interest: disaster science.

Opinion: The plot’s urgency keeps the audience engaged.

Thursday 2026-06-25

True Crime: The Hatton Garden Job (2017)

A group of old‑time criminals pulls off the biggest heist in British history. The film still entertains viewers who enjoy detailed crime narratives.

Age group: 15‑45, interest: true crime.

Opinion: The tension and character depth hold up well.

War Drama: The Exception (2016)

A German soldier falls for a Jewish maid during WWII. The drama remains reliable for those interested in war history and human conflict.

Age group: 12‑50, interest: war drama.

Opinion: The emotional stakes keep the story compelling.

Friday 2026-06-26

Historical War: Battle For The Skies (2013)

An RAF crew attempts a daring escape during WWII, pursued by a relentless SS officer. The action remains reliable for fans of wartime thrillers.

Age group: 12‑40, interest: wartime action.

Opinion: The tension and aerial scenes hold up well.

Action: Master Gardener (2022)

A horticulturist’s ordered life is disrupted by an apprentice, leading to dark secrets. The thriller stays entertaining for those who enjoy suspense.

Age group: 12‑35, interest: psychological thriller.

Opinion: The plot twists keep viewers hooked.

Saturday 2026-06-27

Family Drama: Master Gardener (2022) – repeat

The thriller continues to deliver suspenseful moments for a younger audience.

Age group: 12‑30, interest: thriller.

Opinion: The tension remains consistent.

Action: Dragon Ball Super (S2 Ep101)

The series continues with Goku and allies facing new challenges. Anime fans find it still entertaining.

Age group: 6‑18, interest: anime action.

Opinion: The high energy keeps the audience engaged.

Sunday 2026-06-28

Western: Wrangler (1989)

In Australia’s outback, a woman protects her ranch while rival suitors vie for her heart. The film still entertains those who enjoy rugged frontier romance.

Age group: 12‑35, interest: western romance.

Opinion: The setting and character dynamics hold up well.

Action: The Commando (2022)

A recovering DEA agent protects his home from invasion. The film remains reliable for action enthusiasts.

Age group: 12‑35, interest: action thriller.

Opinion: The stakes are clear and the pacing is steady.

Bottom line: This week’s lineup on GREAT! Action offers a balanced mix of Western grit, survival drama, true crime, war stories, and high‑energy anime. Whether you’re a fan of classic action or modern thrillers, there’s something for every age group and interest. Keep an eye on the schedule for your next binge‑watch.