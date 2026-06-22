ITV Highlights Tuesday: From Football Fever to Drama Deep Cuts

The Tuesday line‑up on ITV is a mix of high‑energy sports, gripping soaps and engaging talk shows. While the exact schedule for this day isn’t in the supplied data, the programmes that usually earn the most viewers are still on the radar and worth watching.

FIFA WC2026: Portugal v Uzbekistan – The Match That Matters

The world‑cup clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan is billed as a must‑watch sporting event. Hosted by Mark Pougatch with analysis from Duncan Ferguson, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, the match promises high stakes and expert commentary. In my view, the blend of skillful play and seasoned punditry keeps the viewing experience engaging for football fans.

Good Morning Britain – Morning Debate and Current Affairs

This long‑standing breakfast show tackles news, politics and lively debate. Its mix of hard‑hitting journalism and conversational tone makes it reliable for viewers looking for a solid start to the day. Personally, I find the show’s balanced approach to controversial topics keeps it interesting.

Emmerdale – Soap Drama with Unexpected Twists

The latest episode of Emmerdale deals with charity breakdowns and dramatic confrontations. The storyline’s emotional depth and character development are what keep audiences hooked. I think the show balances drama and humor well, offering a satisfying narrative arc.

Coronation Street – Everyday Drama with Social Insight

Coronation Street continues to weave together family drama and social commentary. The recent episode’s focus on relationships and legal dilemmas gives viewers a relatable storyline. In my opinion, the show’s authenticity and character depth make it a dependable choice for fans of serial storytelling.

Deal or No Deal – Game Show That Keeps You Guessing

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, this iconic game show pits contestants against the Banker’s offers. The tension and surprise twists keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I find the format’s simplicity and excitement a reliable source of entertainment.

Dickinson’s Real Deal – Reality with a Twist

Tim Hogarth and Alys Dobbie face real‑world challenges in this reality series. The show’s candid portrayal of customer interactions offers a refreshing take on reality TV. The drama and humor balance nicely, making it a compelling watch.

Changing Ends – Comedy with Family Touch

This autobiographical comedy follows a father and son bonding over an away game. The show’s lighthearted approach to family dynamics brings a sense of warmth to viewers. I think the humor and heart make it a pleasant break.

Bottom line: ITV offers a varied slate that caters to sports enthusiasts, soap lovers, and talk show fans alike. Whether you’re drawn to the thrill of world‑cup football or the drama of long‑running soaps, there’s something for every mood. Keep an eye out for the exact Tuesday schedule, but the highlighted programmes are a solid bet for a good viewing experience.