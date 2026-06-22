Tuesday Treats on U&Drama: From Classic Doctor to Forensic Drama

Tuesday Treats on U&Drama

U&Drama offers a rich mix of genres this Tuesday. Whether you’re in the mood for gripping police work, heart‑warming medical dramas, or a light‑hearted comedy, the schedule has something for every taste.

The Bill – A Police Drama Classic

The episode “First Impressions: Part 2” revisits Sun Hill’s probationers as they seek redemption and exact justice. The familiar characters and tight script make this a reliable choice for fans of procedural drama.

Classic Doctors – Medical Realism

Episode “The Cuckold King” dives into personal drama at the clinic, highlighting the show’s knack for blending human stories with medical stakes. The episode holds up well for long‑time viewers.

Classic Holby City – Hospital Tension

In “Family Planning,” a reckless decision by Mubbs leads to serious consequences, while Jess’s exam results spark tension. The plot’s blend of personal and professional stakes keeps viewers engaged.

Classic Casualty – Life‑Saving Drama

The episode “Lest Ye Be Judged” features Sam helping an old soldier and his son, adding depth to the show’s exploration of veterans’ issues. The drama remains compelling.

Classic EastEnders – Soap‑Opera Soiree

With “Lily’s disappearance” and “Kat and Alfie’s new‑look Vic,” the episode delivers classic soap intrigue. The storylines stay relevant to everyday drama.

Tenko – Wartime Suspense

Stephanie Cole leads a gripping story of women in a Japanese POW camp. The episode’s tension and historical context keep it relevant.

Pie in the Sky – Crime Meets Cooking

Crabbe’s culinary adventures collide with wine‑trade scams. The episode combines humour with intrigue, offering a fresh twist on crime drama.

Lovejoy – Antiques Adventure

Lovejoy’s quest for an ancient sword leads to a buried treasure. The episode’s mix of mystery and charm keeps the audience entertained.

Waiting for God – Senior‑Citizen Comedy

Tom’s attempts to manage his grandchildren and Diana’s help bring out the humour. The episode remains light‑hearted and relatable.

Last of the Summer Wine – Classic Sitcom

Episodes featuring Wesley’s scooter and Howard’s exorcism offer gentle humour and nostalgia. The sitcom’s charm endures across generations.

’Allo ’Allo! – French Farce

The episode “Camp Dance” delivers wartime humour and playful farce. The light‑hearted tone is a welcome relief.

New Tricks – Crime Investigation

Denis Lawson and Nicholas Lyndhurst investigate the unsolved murder of a young doctor. The episode’s investigative plot remains engaging.

Silent Witness – Forensic Drama

The episode “Paradise Lost” follows forensic pathologists as they confront a serial killer’s victims. The tense narrative offers a compelling watch.

Harry Wild (BSL) – Inclusive Drama

This episode follows a recovering addict navigating a surreal situation. The story’s emotional depth and BSL accessibility make it noteworthy.

Bottom line: U&Drama’s Tuesday lineup offers a balanced mix of drama, comedy, and crime. Pick the genre that resonates and enjoy a well‑curated viewing experience.