Tuesdays on 5*: Your Ultimate Binge Guide – From Crime Chases to Heart‑Touching Dramas

Tuesdays on 5* – The Must‑Watch Lineup

The 5* channel keeps things moving with a mix of high‑energy police dramas, medical reality shows and everyday reality. Below we break down each block, give you a quick opinion and tell you why it’s worth your time.

08:00–10:00 – Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun (S11 Ep33 & 34)

The light‑hearted challenge show where Lucy pushes her friend Carla into stand‑up comedy. It’s a fun watch with plenty of laughs and a surprisingly supportive vibe. If you’re in the mood for gentle competition, this episode will hold up well.

10:00–13:00 – Traffic Cops (S14 Ep4, S13 Ep2 & S14 Ep8)

Three back‑to‑back episodes featuring high‑speed pursuits, drunk drivers and a harrowing bike incident. The series delivers tension without over‑dramatizing the reality. It’s a solid pick for anyone who likes a pulse‑racing, grounded look at traffic law enforcement.

13:00–16:00 – Police Interceptors (S13 Ep10‑12)

Follow Paul, Spike and Jacko as they hunt suspects across Stockton. The mix of chase scenes and undercover operations keeps you engaged. For those who enjoy a chase‑driven narrative, this block offers a reliable thrill.

16:00–18:00 – Call the Bailiffs & Home & Away (S2 Ep6 & S2 Ep7)

A documentary on debt collection at Blenheim Palace followed by the daytime drama’s latest twists. If you appreciate a blend of real‑world grit and soap‑opera drama, this segment will satisfy you.

18:00–21:00 – GPs Behind Closed Doors, Casualty 24/7, 999: Emergency Call Out

A front‑row view of NHS doctors, a live casualty department, and a road‑crash emergency. The medical reality shows bring authenticity and a touch of urgency. They hold up as informative and emotionally resonant viewing.

21:00–00:05 – Ambulance: Code Red, Skin A&E, Scam City & Entertainment News on 5

From a paramedic’s race to rescue a ladder fall to a documentary on scams in Delhi and a quick entertainment news roundup. The mix of urgent medical stories and lighter content gives a balanced end to the night.

00:05–02:00 – GPs Behind Closed Doors & Casualty 24/7 (S2 Ep5) & Skin A&E (S3 Ep12)

Late‑night medical drama that provides a deeper look into patient care and the challenges doctors face. The episodes offer a reliable glimpse into the pressures of healthcare, making them a good choice for the night owl.

02:00–03:00 – Entertainment News on 5

A quick daily recap of celebrity buzz and film gossip. If you want a light, bite‑size update before bed, this short segment will deliver.

Bottom Line: Your Tuesday on 5* offers a solid mix of high‑energy police work, authentic medical insights, and light‑hearted reality. From the adrenaline of Traffic Cops to the grounded drama of GPs Behind Closed Doors, there’s something for every mood. Pick your favourite segment and enjoy a well‑rounded evening of television.