More4 Tuesday: The Show‑down That Keeps You Hooked

It’s a full‑court press of reality, cooking, and emergency drama. Here’s the lineup that can turn a dull Tuesday into a binge‑worthy night.

Heir Hunters

The search is on to find relatives of a south Londoner turned jazz legend. A mysterious find threatens weeks of research. The episode feels like a detective story wrapped in music history.

It’s still entertaining for anyone who likes a good mystery with a soundtrack.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Simon and Henry tackle an old Land Rover carcass, turning it into a garden seat. The DIY twist is quirky but believable.

It’s a reliable watch for those who enjoy seeing creative solutions.

Four in a Bed

The B&B battle continues across Somerset, Hertford, and beyond. Each host brings a unique vibe, from Scandinavian design to a butchery competition.

It holds up well as a light‑hearted reality series that offers a peek into rural hospitality.

Come Dine with Me

Cardiff’s Anna, Charlotte, Claire, and Scott battle culinary challenges across five nights. The episode mix of humour and tension is classic.

A one‑of‑a‑kind dinner‑competition that still feels fresh.

PopMaster TV

Ken Bruce challenges five players in the seventh heat. The quiz feels like a pop‑culture pilgrimage.

It’s reliable for music lovers wanting a quick, entertaining challenge.

Ancient Egypt by Train

Alice Roberts journeys from Alexandria to uncover Cleopatra’s legacy. The episode blends travel and history in a straightforward manner.

A solid pick for viewers who enjoy a concise historical narrative.

Ancient Autopsy: Cleopatra

Professor Suzannah Lipscomb investigates Cleopatra’s death mystery. The analysis feels scholarly and intriguing.

It holds up as a thoughtful documentary on a historic figure.

999: On the Front Line

Paramedics battle a heart attack, a suspected stroke, and chest pain in a real‑time rescue. The episode feels urgent and authentic.

Still entertaining for those who appreciate frontline drama.

24 Hours in A&E

The episode follows a 15‑year‑old stabbings and a 93‑year‑old heart case. The medical stories are gripping.

It’s a reliable window into emergency care.

A Place in the Sun

Joe and Emma seek a Spanish home on a £90,000 budget. The episode offers a light escape and practical tips.

It holds up as a calm, informative travelogue.

Bottom line: More4’s Tuesday lineup delivers a mix of intrigue, reality, and emergency drama. Pick your favourite genre and enjoy a varied evening.