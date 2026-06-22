Tuesday TV Treasures on BBC One Scotland

At 05:00 GMT you start with Breakfast, the flagship morning show that delivers the latest news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable launch pad for the day.

Next up, Morning Live at 08:30 offers quick conversation and helpful tips to make your morning smoother. It’s a light touch that keeps you grounded before the day takes off.

At 09:45 Fraud Squad delivers a short, hard‑hitting look at a family dodging tax and a NHS boss with a lavish lifestyle. It’s a concise expose that lands a punch.

From 10:15, Homes Under the Hammer takes you through a six‑year renovation of a former barn in Kent. The final reveal is a mix of triumph and surprise, especially the stairs to the shower.

At 11:15, Bargain Hunt sees Christina Trevanion and the experts hunting antiques in Carmarthenshire. It’s a pleasant stroll through treasures that can be auctioned.

Midday’s BBC News at One provides a reliable snapshot of national and international news at 12:00. It’s a solid, fact‑based anchor.

Quickly after, Policing Paradise gives a brief look at a run‑away rider and a coastguard operation. It’s a short glimpse into the world of law enforcement.

At 13:30 First Minister’s Questions brings political insight from the Scottish Parliament. It’s a timely look at policy decisions.

From 14:00, Escape to the Country shows Briony May Williams helping two men relocate to Devon and Cornwall. It’s a scenic, heartwarming transition.

At 14:45, Garden Rescue follows Lee Burkhill and Joe Swift transforming a shaded plot into a bright retreat. The makeover is a refreshing visual.

From 15:30, The Travelling Auctioneers showcases how a family uses hidden heirlooms to grow their home. It’s a charming, personable feature.

At 16:15, Pointless returns for another series of quirky quizzes. Contestants aim to score as few points as possible, offering a lighthearted break.

At 17:00 BBC News gives a quick update on events. It’s a concise news bite.

From 17:30, Reporting Scotland provides local news and weather. It’s a good snapshot of Scottish affairs.

At 18:00, River City shows a dramatic confrontation between characters. The tension keeps viewers hooked.

From 18:30, EastEnders delivers classic soap moments, with Suki and Nicola at the centre of a new storyline.

At 19:00, MOTD Live: England v Ghana brings football excitement to the screen as England faces Ghana. The match is a big draw for fans.

After the game, at 22:30 BBC News and Weather wraps up the evening with a recap of the day’s headlines. It’s a quick refresher.

At 22:50 Reporting Scotland offers a brief local weather update. It’s the perfect end of the day.

From 22:55, FIFA World Cup 2026 covers Panama vs Croatia in Group L in Toronto. The live coverage is a must for football fans.

At 01:15 Weather for the Week Ahead gives a detailed forecast, useful for planning.

From 01:20, BBC News provides a 24‑hour news cycle for overnight viewers. It’s a reliable source at any hour.

In summary, Tuesday on BBC One Scotland offers a blend of news, drama, reality and sport, ensuring something for every taste.

Bottom line: Start your day with a solid breakfast of news, then enjoy a mix of crime, renovation, antiques and football. The evening rounds off with live football and the World Cup, keeping viewers engaged all night.