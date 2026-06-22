Challenge Tuesday: 10 Hours of Game‑Show Gold for Trivia Buffs

Tuesday on Challenge is a marathon of quiz, antiques and darts. From the first spin of The Chase at 6:00 to the final darts showdown at 5:00, there’s a bit of everything.

Game‑Show Marathon

6:00‑7:00 – The Chase (S7 ep 96). The host Bradley Walsh keeps the pace brisk and the questions sharp. If you love quick‑fire trivia, this is a reliable pick.

7:00‑8:00 – The Chase (S9 ep 187). Another round of the same high‑energy format, proving the show’s staying power.

8:00‑9:00 – The Celebrity Chase (S10 ep 7). This celebrity spin adds a layer of charm while still demanding knowledge. It’s a one‑of‑the‑better options for fans of star‑studded quiz shows.

14:00‑15:00 – The Chase (S14 ep 15). The show remains consistent, offering another chance to test your wits.

19:00‑20:00 – The Chase (S13 ep 156). A solid slot for those who enjoy the classic format.

20:00‑21:00 – The Chase (S14 ep 16). The final night of The Chase this block keeps the excitement alive.

Antique & Collectables

9:00‑10:00 – The Bidding Room (S2 ep 22). Nigel Havers guides the public through expert advice on selling antiques. A reliable choice for those who like to see the value of collectibles discussed.

10:00‑11:00 – Dickinson’s Real Deal. Antiques expert David Dickinson travels the country in search of bargains. Holds up well for viewers interested in the antiques trade.

Family & Charity

12:00‑12:30 – Family Fortunes (S16 ep 23). Two families compete in a survey‑based game. The format remains engaging for viewers of all ages.

12:30‑13:00 – Family Fortunes (S16 ep 24). Another round of quick wit and family rivalry.

Darts Entertainment

22:00‑22:30 – Bullseye. Jim Bowen tests contestants’ darts skills and general knowledge. A classic that remains entertaining for fans of the sport.

22:30‑23:00 – Bullseye. Continued play keeps the tension alive.

23:00‑00:00 – Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (S1 ep 2). Celebrities battle for a million pounds for charity. Holds up well as a charity‑focused quiz.

00:00‑01:00 – The Chase (S9 ep 49). The night’s final quiz brings a satisfying close to the marathon.

Bottom line

With a full slate of quiz shows, antiques, family competitions and darts, Challenge delivers a diverse afternoon that caters to almost anyone’s taste. If you’re a trivia lover, start at 6:00 with The Chase; if you prefer antiques, the Bidding Room at 9:00 is worth the watch; and for a dose of nostalgia, Bullseye at 22:00 will keep you hooked.