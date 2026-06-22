GB News Tuesday TV Guide: Wake Up, Debate, and Late Night Insights – Our Picks

Here’s the full rundown of GB News’ Tuesday schedule, with our personal picks and what makes each slot worth your time.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie – 06:00–09:30

Start your morning with a lighthearted chat on the nation’s latest. Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello keep the pace brisk and the commentary relatable. It’s a solid breakfast companion if you want to stay informed without a heavy news load.

Britain’s Newsroom – 09:30–12:00

Andrew and Miriam bring a focused look at the stories that shape the day. Their balanced discussion suits viewers who appreciate a clear, concise briefing after breakfast.

Good Afternoon Britain – 12:00–15:00

Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle the day’s biggest stories from multiple angles. The show is a reliable source for those who want a midday refresher on the national debate.

Martin Daubney – 15:00–18:00

Martin’s quick‑fire commentary keeps the energy high. It’s a good spot if you prefer a lively take on current affairs, though some may find the style a bit brisk.

Dewbs & Co – 18:00–19:00

Michelle’s straight‑talk style offers a direct look at the day’s headlines. It’s a solid choice for viewers who want straightforward analysis without fluff.

Farage – 19:00–20:00

Nigel Farage’s unfiltered discussion delivers a bold perspective on issues other media often sidestep. If you’re looking for a more outspoken angle, this slot stands out.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation – 20:00–21:00

A polished take on the day’s headlines from a seasoned politician. It offers a calm, authoritative voice that balances the more fiery earlier slots.

Patrick Christys Tonight – 21:00–23:00

Two hours of spirited debate that keeps the conversation moving. The show’s sharp take on stories makes it a reliable late‑evening companion.

Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition – 23:00–00:00

A recap of the day’s headlines, providing a final look before the night shift. It’s a quick refresher for those who want to stay updated before sleep.

The Late Show Live – 00:00–03:00

Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring the US angle to Britain. It’s a reliable source for international context if you’re staying up late.

Patrick Christys Tonight (Again) – 02:00–04:00

Another chance to catch the debate and interviews. It’s a good option for those who missed the earlier slot.

Patrick Christys Tonight Late… – 04:00–05:00

The final wrap‑up of the day’s news. A concise summary for a quick end to the night.

Bottom line: Whether you’re a morning news fan, a midday policy watcher, or a late‑night debate enthusiast, GB News offers a solid lineup for every taste. Tune in, stay informed, and enjoy the variety of perspectives presented.