Tuesday’s Mystery Marathon: From Botanical Whodunits to Diner Deaths

This Tuesday, GREAT! Mystery turns the dial up on intrigue and suspense. We’ll walk you through the lineup, telling you which shows will keep you glued and which ones are just okay.

Good News on GREAT! Extra – 08:00 – 08:10 BST

A quick, uplifting roundup that fills the slot before the first mystery. It’s still entertaining for a brief pause, but you’ll be ready for the real drama after.

Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly – 08:10 – 09:06 BST

A gentle whodunit that pairs floral charm with a dark twist. It holds up well as a light opener, though the pacing can feel a bit slow for those craving constant suspense.

In Plain Sight – 10:05 – 11:05 BST

A procedural that keeps the stakes realistic. It’s reliable for viewers who appreciate steady, character‑driven storytelling, though it doesn’t offer the most thrilling moments.

Castle – 11:05 – 12:05 BST

A blend of crime‑solving with a touch of humor. The episode is one of the better options for fans of witty sleuthing, but the plot is predictable.

Family History Mysteries: Buried – 12:05 – 13:01 BST

A genealogical investigation that dives into the past. It’s engaging for those who enjoy historical twists, though the narrative occasionally feels stretched.

Diagnosis Murder – 14:00 – 15:00 BST

A classic crime‑drama that brings a familiar detective to the screen. It holds up well for fans of procedural mysteries, though it’s not groundbreaking.

Murder, She Wrote – 16:00 – 17:00 BST

A nostalgic whodunit that blends art theft with murder. It’s reliable for fans of classic mysteries, but the pacing lags for newer viewers.

Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye – 18:00 – 19:00 BST

A thriller that tackles a global threat. It’s one of the better options for those who enjoy high‑consequence drama, though the plot may feel a bit formulaic.

Unforgettable – 20:00 – 21:00 BST

A law‑enforcement drama that pits a detective against a killer. It’s reliable for viewers who prefer character‑driven suspense, though the story can feel uneven.

An Aurora Teagarden Mystery – 23:55 – 00:55 BST

A cozy mystery that ties diner life to a murder. It holds up well for fans of light‑hearted sleuthing, but the mystery itself is relatively predictable.

A Night To Regret – 01:50 – 03:20 BST

A thriller that follows a webcam obsession. It’s still entertaining for those who enjoy psychological tension, though the pacing is uneven.

Time Of Death – 03:20 – 04:50 BST

A chilling case that revolves around a precise time. It’s reliable for viewers who like tight, clock‑driven narratives, though the concept is familiar.

Bottom Line: If you’re after a mix of light‑hearted whodunits and classic crime dramas, this Tuesday’s schedule offers a solid selection. Stick with the earlier shows for a lighter mood, then dive into the later thrillers for a more intense experience.