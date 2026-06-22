Tuesday’s LEGEND TV Lineup

Dive into Tuesday’s watch list on LEGEND – a mix of classic sci‑fi, gritty action, and a splash of adventure. Below are the top picks that should keep your TV nights interesting.

Walker, Texas Ranger – The Return of Chuck Norris (08:00–09:00)

Chuck Norris is Walker in this modern, high‑kicking martial arts western. Walker must decide whether to help stop a new threat, or be by Alex’s side for the birth of their child. Part 2. S8, Ep24

Opinion: Still entertaining, the episode keeps the classic grit while adding a touch of family drama. The action remains a reliable draw for fans of Norris.

T.J. Hooker (09:00–10:00)

Stacy and Corrigan are taken hostage by a murderous trio who seek refuge in a church, demanding safe passage to Mexico. S4, Ep18

Opinion: A strong thriller, the hostage scenario keeps viewers on edge, though it may feel a bit dated for modern audiences.

Babylon 5 – The Ethical Dilemma (10:00–11:00)

An alien couple whose son is critically ill appeal to Dr Franklin to save their child, but the pair object when they discover the operation violates the tenets of their religion. S1, Ep10

Opinion: One of the better options for sci‑fi lovers, its moral questions add depth beyond the usual space opera.

40 Days and Nights (11:00–12:50)

Exhilarating adventure with Alex Carter. A scientist tries to gather DNA from as many animals as possible before a tectonic shift causes rising sea levels to wipe out all life on Earth. (2012)

Opinion: The premise is ambitious, but the pacing can feel uneven; holds up well for those who enjoy survival epics.

Doomwatch (13:00–14:50)

Ecological terror. When the waters surrounding a remote island are contaminated by chemical dumping, anyone eating fish from the area are transformed into deformed murderous maniacs. (1972)

Opinion: A reliable nod to 70s horror, though its plot may feel stretched for current viewers.

The War of the Worlds (15:00–16:50)

Classic sci‑fi with Gene Barry. When a deadly alien threat reaches Earth, scientist Clayton Forrester and Sylvia Van Buren are all that stand in the way of total annihilation! (1953)

Opinion: Classic sci‑fi that still resonates, but the pacing may be slow for adrenaline junkies.

Star Trek – The Original Series (17:00–18:00)

After entering the Romulan Neutral Zone, the Enterprise crew are captured by a beautiful Romulan commander who forces Spock to turn against Kirk and McCoy. S3, Ep2/24

Opinion: A solid episode that showcases the series’ enduring charm, though some scenes feel a bit dated.

The Six Million Dollar Man (18:00–19:00)

Steve’s pursuit of a creature he believes is the legendary Bigfoot leads him to beings from another planet. Guest starring Stefanie Powers and Andre the Giant S4, Ep17

Opinion: The mix of sci‑fi and wildlife adventure is a quirky blend that gives it a unique feel.

Total Recall (21:00–23:30)

Sci‑fi thriller remake with Colin Farrell. A man living in a bleak future is forced to become a fugitive when he discovers he is really a spy whose memories have been erased. (2012)

Opinion: The modern remake brings fresh energy, yet some plot twists may feel predictable.

Escape From New York (23:30–01:35)

John Carpenter’s sci‑fi thriller with Kurt Russell. Former soldier Snake Plissken is sent to rescue the president when his plane crashes in Manhattan, now a giant maximum security prison. (1981)

Opinion: John Carpenter’s vision remains one of the better post‑apocalyptic adventures, still holding up well.

Renegades (2017) (01:35–03:30)

Action thriller with J. K. Simmons. When a team of Navy SEALS in war‑torn Europe discover gold at the bottom of a lake, they try to retrieve it for the locals – but are detected by the enemy. (2017)

Opinion: The action sequences are crisp, but the plot may feel rushed; still a solid choice for a quick thrill.

Anti‑Life (03:30–05:15)

Edge‑of‑your‑seat sci‑fi thriller with Bruce Willis. A mechanic on a interstellar ship headed to a new planet must outwit a cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon. (2020)

Opinion: The high‑stakes battle against cosmic terror is engaging, though the pacing can lag.