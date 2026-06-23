BBC 1 Wales Midweek Line‑up: Reality, Drama and Sports – The Best Picks

We don’t have a dedicated Wednesday schedule in the data, but the lineup for Thursday, 24 June 2026 gives a clear picture of the kinds of programmes you’ll find on a typical midweek night. Below is a rundown of the shows that are likely to air on a Wednesday, their genres, and a quick opinion on whether they’re worth your time.

Reality‑Riot: Bargain Hunt & Homes Under the Hammer

Bargain Hunt (12:15 – 13:00 BST) – Two teams hunt for bargains with expert Tim Weeks and Izzie Balmer. The show is a reliable source of light‑hearted competition and occasional gold‑mine discoveries.

Homes Under the Hammer (11:15 – 12:15 BST) – Martin and Jacqui navigate property deals in Northampton and Norwich. The mix of tension and ingenuity keeps viewers engaged, especially when the stakes are high.

A Touch of Truth: Fraud Squad & Scam Interceptors

Fraud Squad (10:45 – 11:15 BST) – A GP manager and a pandemic‑era crook are unmasked. The programme offers a hard‑nosed look at modern fraud, and it’s still entertaining for those who enjoy crime‑drama.

Scam Interceptors (14:30 – 15:00 BST) – A woman is targeted by cruel scammers; the show provides a sobering reminder of everyday dangers.

Garden Glory: Garden Rescue & The Repair Shop

Garden Rescue (15:45 – 16:30 BST) – A neglected patch becomes a Bridgerton‑inspired oasis. The transformation is nice to watch, though the pace may feel a bit slow for some.

The Repair Shop (20:30 – 21:30 BST) – The Bear Ladies and others restore iconic items. It’s a comforting showcase of craftsmanship and nostalgia, and it remains a reliable escape.

Quiz & Drama: Pointless & EastEnders

Pointless (17:15 – 18:00 BST) – Contestants aim for the fewest points by thinking of obscure answers. The format is quirky, and it’s still reliable for light entertainment.

EastEnders (19:30 – 20:00 BST) – The pressure mounts for Eve and Suki on the day of their adoption hearing. It’s one of the better options for drama lovers, with its familiar characters and topical plots.

News & Live Sports

BBC News at One (13:00 – 13:35 BST) – A quick overview of national and international headlines. The segment is concise and still holds up well as a filler.

MOTD Live: Scotland v Brazil (22:00 – 01:45 BST) – Live coverage of a World Cup match. For sports fans, it’s a reliable option that brings the excitement of live football to your screen.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a mix of light reality, solid drama, and a touch of live excitement, BBC 1 Wales has you covered. Pick the programmes that suit your mood and enjoy a well‑balanced evening.