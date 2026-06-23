ITV’s Wednesday Line‑Up: From Breakfast Buzz to World‑Cup Thrills

If you’re looking to fill your Wednesday evenings with a mix of sharp debate, light‑hearted quiz fun and a touch of world‑cup excitement, ITV’s current schedule has you covered. Below are the standout programmes, their times in London (BST), and a quick opinion on whether they’re worth a seat at your screen.

Morning Momentum – 06:00 to 09:30

Good Morning Britain – 06:00‑09:30. A staple for those who want news, current affairs and lively debate to start the day. It’s reliable, and its mix of hard‑hitting journalism and lighter segments keeps viewers engaged throughout the block.

Opinion: The show’s broad appeal makes it a solid opener for any TV schedule. Even if you’re not a fan of morning talk shows, the dynamic delivery keeps you curious.

Lorraine – 09:30‑10:00. Lorraine Kelly brings a mix of entertainment, fashion, food and celebrity gossip. It offers a lighter tone after the heavier debate of the morning.

Opinion: A pleasant palate cleanser, especially for viewers who want a quick, feel‑good break before the day’s news.

This Morning – 10:00‑12:30. A magazine show blending news, celebrity guests, expert advice and competitions. It’s a well‑rounded mix that keeps the audience entertained while offering useful life‑style content.

Opinion: The variety of segments makes it a dependable choice for viewers who want a window into everyday life without heavy news.

Mid‑Day News & Light‑Hearted Picks – 12:30 to 17:30

ITV Lunchtime News – 12:30‑12:55. Quick headlines and weather updates to keep you informed during the lunch break.

Opinion: A solid refresher; perfect for a quick catch‑up before the afternoon’s entertainment.

ITV News London – 12:55‑13:00. Local news focused on London and the South‑East.

Opinion: Useful for commuters and locals looking for city‑centric updates.

Dickinson’s Real Deal – 13:00‑14:00. A quirky property show featuring resin plaques and steam engines, with the host’s humor adding a unique flavour.

Opinion: It’s one of the more eccentric programmes on the schedule, offering a break from the usual news cycle.

Game‑Show Gold – 14:00 to 17:30

Deal or No Deal – 14:00‑15:00. Stephen Mulhern hosts a high‑stakes game where the Banker and contestants battle it out for a jackpot.

Opinion: Still entertaining, it offers a classic quiz format that appeals to a broad audience.

Tipping Point – 15:00‑16:00. A quiz show featuring a large mechanical machine and four contestants competing for cash.

Opinion: It’s one of the better options for viewers who enjoy light‑hearted competition.

The Chase – 16:00‑17:00. Contestants face off against a panel of charismatic “Chasers” in an intellectual showdown.

Opinion: A reliable staple for quiz lovers – the tension and wit keep the audience glued.

Evening Highlights – 18:00 to 22:45

FIFA WC2026: Switzerland v Canada – 18:00‑21:35. Live coverage of the World Cup match from Vancouver, featuring commentary by Mark Pougatch, Ian Wright, Patrick Vieira and Duncan Ferguson.

Opinion: One of the most reliable attractions in the evening schedule; a must for football fans.

ITV Evening News – 17:30‑18:00. A concise news bulletin summarising national and international stories.

Opinion: A quick recap that’s useful for viewers who want to finish the day informed.

ITV News at Ten – 21:35‑22:05. A deeper dive into the day’s major stories.

Opinion: A reliable source for a full‑length news briefing before the night closes.

Late Night Wrap‑Up – 22:05 to 23:05

The Assembly – 22:20‑22:45. A series of interviews featuring David Tennant and Jade Thirlwall, each grappling with a group of autistic and learning‑disabled interviewers.

Opinion: An engaging, conversation‑driven show that offers a unique perspective, suitable for viewers looking for something a bit different.

Night‑Time Shopping & Relaxation – 23:05 to 04:30

Unwind with ITV – 03:15‑04:30. A calming program designed to encourage relaxation and reflection.

Opinion: A reliable way to wind down before bed, especially for viewers who appreciate a calm end to the day.

Midnight Shopping – 04:30 to 05:00

James Martin’s American Adventure – 04:30‑05:00. A travel‑food series featuring The Hamptons as the latest episode.

Opinion: A light‑hearted culinary adventure that can serve as a quick palate cleanser before the next night’s programming.

Late‑Night Shopping – 05:00 to 02:00

Shop on TV – 23:05‑02:00. A teleshopping block offering a variety of products.

Opinion: A standard late‑night offering; useful for those who enjoy simple shopping options.

Special Highlights – 02:00 to 04:30

British Touring Car Championship Highlights – 02:00‑03:15. A highlight reel of the latest BTTCC weekend.

Opinion: A reliable feature for motorsport fans, offering concise coverage of recent races.

Bottom Line:

ITV’s Wednesday lineup mixes dependable news, light‑hearted quiz shows and a standout World Cup match, ensuring there’s something for every mood. From the early‑morning debate to the late‑night shopping, the channel keeps viewers engaged without overstaying its welcome.

Related Content Explore more ITV programs and catch up on the latest episodes in our official ITV portal. Now‑Playing Widget

Source: ITV TV guide schedule (24 June 2026). Times are in London (BST).