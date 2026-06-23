Start Strong: ‘Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie’ Gives You a Power‑Morning on GB News

Wake up to a breakfast that not only fuels your body but also sharpens your mind. On Wednesday, GB News offers a lineup that keeps the conversation rolling from dawn to dusk.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie: Morning Momentum

Time: 06:00‑09:30 BST. The show starts with light banter, then dives into the day’s top stories, giving you a quick yet comprehensive overview. The chemistry between Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello feels authentic and engaging.

Opinion: It’s a solid foundation for the day, striking a balance between lighthearted banter and substantive news coverage.

Britain’s Newsroom: The Pulse of Politics

Time: 09:30‑12:00 BST. Presenters Andrew and Miriam cut through the noise, offering clear explanations of complex stories. The show is a reliable source for those who want depth without the fluff.

Opinion: While it can feel heavy at times, the clarity and focus keep it worth watching for anyone keen on UK policy.

PMQs Live: Prime Minister’s Pulse

Time: 12:00‑13:00 BST. The live debate pits Sir Keir Starmer against Kemi Badenoch. It’s a real-time look at political strategy and rhetoric. The stakes feel tangible, and viewers can gauge the leadership’s priorities.

Opinion: Watching it live offers a front‑line view of parliamentary dynamics, though it can be polarising.

Good Afternoon Britain: Midday Insight

Time: 13:00‑15:00 BST. Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle the day’s big stories from multiple angles. The segment provides balanced perspectives, though some segments feel rushed.

Opinion: It’s a decent midday recap, but the depth varies across segments.

Martin Daubney: Sharp Take

Time: 15:00‑18:00 BST. Martin offers a rapid‑fire take on the day’s headlines in his own lively style. The pacing is brisk, appealing to those who prefer concise updates.

Opinion: The show holds up well for quick refreshers but may lack depth for deeper analysis.

Dewbs & Co: Straight‑Talking

Time: 18:00‑19:00 BST. Michelle’s no‑frills commentary delivers a direct view on pressing issues. It’s a reliable spot for a straight‑talk perspective.

Opinion: Good for those who appreciate candid commentary without flourish.

Farage: Unfiltered Opinions

Time: 19:00‑20:00 BST. Nigel Farage delivers his unapologetic take on the big stories the media ignores. It’s one of the better options for viewers craving a contrarian voice.

Opinion: Holds up well for those who want alternative viewpoints, though it can be polarising.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation: Classic Conservative

Time: 20:00‑21:00 BST. Jacob offers his distinct take on the day’s news, reflecting a classic conservative lens. It’s an engaging segment for viewers looking for that perspective.

Opinion: The show offers a reliable view for those aligned with its ethos, though it may feel narrow to others.

Patrick Christys Tonight: Debate & Debate

Time: 21:00‑23:00 BST. Patrick hosts two hours of spirited debate and interviews with top guests. The show tackles the issues that matter with a sharp take.

Opinion: It’s a solid choice for those who enjoy in‑depth discussion, though the tone can be intense.

The Late Show Live: Global Lens

Time: 00:00‑03:00 BST. Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring the latest US news and its implications for Britain. The international focus broadens the viewer’s horizon.

Opinion: The show offers a reliable perspective for late‑night viewers, though the coverage might feel distant for some.

Bottom line: From a robust breakfast to a global late‑night wrap‑up, GB News delivers a full‑day experience that caters to a wide range of tastes. The lineup provides a mix of quick updates, in‑depth analysis, and unfiltered commentary, making Wednesday a day worth watching.