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Start Strong: ‘Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie’ Gives You a Power‑Morning on GB News

ByShockya Team

Jun 23, 2026

Start Strong: ‘Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie’ Gives You a Power‑Morning on GB News

Wake up to a breakfast that not only fuels your body but also sharpens your mind. On Wednesday, GB News offers a lineup that keeps the conversation rolling from dawn to dusk.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie: Morning Momentum

Time: 06:00‑09:30 BST. The show starts with light banter, then dives into the day’s top stories, giving you a quick yet comprehensive overview. The chemistry between Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello feels authentic and engaging.

Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Opinion: It’s a solid foundation for the day, striking a balance between lighthearted banter and substantive news coverage.

Britain’s Newsroom: The Pulse of Politics

Time: 09:30‑12:00 BST. Presenters Andrew and Miriam cut through the noise, offering clear explanations of complex stories. The show is a reliable source for those who want depth without the fluff.

Britain

Opinion: While it can feel heavy at times, the clarity and focus keep it worth watching for anyone keen on UK policy.

PMQs Live: Prime Minister’s Pulse

Time: 12:00‑13:00 BST. The live debate pits Sir Keir Starmer against Kemi Badenoch. It’s a real-time look at political strategy and rhetoric. The stakes feel tangible, and viewers can gauge the leadership’s priorities.

PMQs Live

Opinion: Watching it live offers a front‑line view of parliamentary dynamics, though it can be polarising.

Good Afternoon Britain: Midday Insight

Time: 13:00‑15:00 BST. Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle the day’s big stories from multiple angles. The segment provides balanced perspectives, though some segments feel rushed.

Good Afternoon Britain

Opinion: It’s a decent midday recap, but the depth varies across segments.

Martin Daubney: Sharp Take

Time: 15:00‑18:00 BST. Martin offers a rapid‑fire take on the day’s headlines in his own lively style. The pacing is brisk, appealing to those who prefer concise updates.

Martin Daubney

Opinion: The show holds up well for quick refreshers but may lack depth for deeper analysis.

Dewbs & Co: Straight‑Talking

Time: 18:00‑19:00 BST. Michelle’s no‑frills commentary delivers a direct view on pressing issues. It’s a reliable spot for a straight‑talk perspective.

Dewbs & Co

Opinion: Good for those who appreciate candid commentary without flourish.

Farage: Unfiltered Opinions

Time: 19:00‑20:00 BST. Nigel Farage delivers his unapologetic take on the big stories the media ignores. It’s one of the better options for viewers craving a contrarian voice.

Farage

Opinion: Holds up well for those who want alternative viewpoints, though it can be polarising.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation: Classic Conservative

Time: 20:00‑21:00 BST. Jacob offers his distinct take on the day’s news, reflecting a classic conservative lens. It’s an engaging segment for viewers looking for that perspective.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg

Opinion: The show offers a reliable view for those aligned with its ethos, though it may feel narrow to others.

Patrick Christys Tonight: Debate & Debate

Time: 21:00‑23:00 BST. Patrick hosts two hours of spirited debate and interviews with top guests. The show tackles the issues that matter with a sharp take.

Patrick Christys Tonight

Opinion: It’s a solid choice for those who enjoy in‑depth discussion, though the tone can be intense.

The Late Show Live: Global Lens

Time: 00:00‑03:00 BST. Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring the latest US news and its implications for Britain. The international focus broadens the viewer’s horizon.

The Late Show Live

Opinion: The show offers a reliable perspective for late‑night viewers, though the coverage might feel distant for some.

Bottom line: From a robust breakfast to a global late‑night wrap‑up, GB News delivers a full‑day experience that caters to a wide range of tastes. The lineup provides a mix of quick updates, in‑depth analysis, and unfiltered commentary, making Wednesday a day worth watching.

By Shockya Team