Thursday on QUEST: Salvage, Gold, and Gear – Your Must‑Watch Lineup

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

06:00‑07:00 BST – French polisher Alex tackles a settle bed, James revives a Ms. Pac‑Man arcade machine, and Ted restores weathered chairs. The episode offers a satisfying blend of nostalgia and skill.

Australian Gold Rush: Aussie Gold Hunters

09:00‑10:00 BST – Henri and Kellie wrestle with poachers and dry streaks while the Dirt Dogs break new ground. The show’s tension lies in the slim margins of luck and persistence.

Outback Opal Hunters

11:00‑12:00 BST – The Opal Whisperers search a newly excavated trench for worthwhile finds, while aging machinery slows the Bushmen. The episode reminds viewers that patience can be as rewarding as a find.

Johnny Vegas’s Little Shop of Antiques

13:00‑14:00 BST – The opening day at Vintage Vegas sees Johnny and Bev face pressure to attract customers. A light‑hearted look at entrepreneurship, it highlights the charm of a new venture.

Shed And Buried

14:00‑15:00 BST – Henry and Fuzz visit a petrol head in Lancashire to explore a collection of vintage bikes and rare British and American four‑wheelers. The episode offers a mix of nostalgia and curiosity-driven exploration.

The Repair Shop

21:00‑22:00 BST – Bookbinding specialist Christ restores a grandmother’s diary, while leather expert Susie works on a worn leather apron. The episode showcases the delicate craftsmanship behind everyday items.

How Do They Do It?

22:00‑22:30 BST – The episode explores the production of America’s only freshwater pearls in Tennessee and the secrets behind the world’s sharpest knives. It offers a behind‑the‑scenes insight into niche industries.

Bottom line: Thursday on QUEST delivers a blend of nostalgia, adventure, and hands‑on restoration. Whether you’re into antiques, gold digging, or just want to see a good restoration, QUEST has you covered.