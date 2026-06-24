Thursday’s BBC One Night: The Hottest Shows You Can’t Miss

If you’re looking for something to fill your evenings on Thursday, BBC One has a diverse lineup that keeps things interesting. From hard‑news to light‑hearted reality, there’s something for every mood.

Breakfast – 05:00 – 08:30

Kick off the day with the latest news, sport, business and weather. It’s the BBC’s go‑to for early‑morning updates.

Morning Live – 08:30 – 09:45

Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley bring conversation and advice to make the day smoother. A solid start for those who want a mix of news and lifestyle.

Fraud Squad – 09:45 – 10:15

A 4/10 rating for a crime docu‑series that digs into a £50 million benefit fraud scheme. Suspenseful but still reliable for viewers who like investigative drama.

Homes Under the Hammer – 10:15 – 11:15

Properties in Yorkshire, Lancashire and Suffolk all present their own layout challenges. A classic real‑estate showdown that holds up well.

Bargain Hunt – 11:15 – 12:00

The red and blue teams auction antiques in Hungerford. An engaging competition that still entertains.

BBC News at One – 12:00 – 13:00

National and international news from the BBC. A solid block of information for the midday viewer.

Policing Paradise – 13:00 – 13:30

A stop‑and‑search uncovers cannabis, CCTV supports a mall assault inquiry and officers track risky teen riders. A mix of police drama that stays believable.

Scam Interceptors – 13:30 – 14:00

With a 9/10 rating, this series follows a scammer who infiltrates a man’s computer, steals his credit cards and tries to move his cash. The team’s efforts to stop him add suspense and a clear moral lesson. I find it one of the better options on the channel.

Escape to the Country – 14:00 – 14:45

Alistair Appleton helps a retired couple find a home in Cornwall. A gentle, uplifting reality show that holds up well.

Garden Rescue – 14:45 – 15:30

Lee Burkhill and Chris Hull transform a tiny plot into a pink‑themed garden. The transformation keeps viewers interested.

The Travelling Auctioneers – 15:30 – 16:15

Izzie and JJ help clear a busy home and revive forgotten items for auction. The show balances humor and heart, offering a reliable viewing experience.

Pointless – 16:15 – 17:00

A 41/54 rating quiz that challenges contestants to score as few points as possible. It’s quirky and still entertaining.

BBC News – 17:00 – 17:30

The latest national and international news. A standard block that remains a dependable source of information.

BBC London News – 17:30 – 18:00

Local news, sport and weather from London. A quick, localized update.

The One Show – 18:00 – 18:30

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp bring stories that matter. The show stays relevant and engaging.

EastEnders – 18:30 – 19:00

Nicola and family celebrate half Christmas, while Suki and Eve’s moment of happiness is short‑lived. Classic soap with familiar drama.

Would I Lie to You? – 19:00 – 19:30

An 8/11 rating fact‑or‑fiction game with guests Raj Bisram, Deborah Frances‑White, Stephen Mulhern and Jenny Ryan. It remains a reliable source of light laughter.

MOTD Live: Ecuador v Germany – 19:30 – 22:20

Live coverage of the final Group E match. A must‑watch for football fans, offering a high‑stakes atmosphere that stays exciting.

BBC News and Weather – 22:20 – 22:50

Latest national and international news with global reports. A stable ending for the evening.

MOTD Live: Japan v Sweden – 22:50 – 01:15 (next day)

Live coverage of the final Group F match between Japan and Sweden. A solid addition to the football lineup.

Bottom Line

BBC One’s Thursday schedule offers a balanced mix of news, lifestyle, reality and live sports. With high‑rated shows such as Scam Interceptors and live football coverage, you’ll find plenty to keep you engaged.