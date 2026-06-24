Thursday Night on 5: Friends, Paw Patrol, and More – Your Guide

Looking for a mix of laughs, action, and a touch of reality? Channel 5’s Thursday lineup delivers a balanced dose of family fun and adult intrigue.

Friends – The Classic Block

From 02:20 to 03:35, three back‑to‑back episodes of Friends give you a comforting dose of nostalgia. The show’s witty banter and relatable scenarios remain a reliable go‑to for a light‑hearted break.

My take: After a busy day, sprinkling in a bit of Ross and Rachel never hurts; it still entertains.

PAW Patrol – Kids’ Adventure

Multiple slots from 05:55 to 07:25 feature PAW Patrol. The pups tackle mishaps, from sabotaged contests to moose‑inflicted chaos, keeping younger viewers engaged.

Opinion: The series remains a staple in early‑evening programming; it holds up well for families.

Castle – Edge‑of‑Your‑Seat Drama

From 14:00 to 15:50, two consecutive episodes of Castle weave intrigue around political corruption and personal vendettas. The show’s blend of mystery and humor keeps viewers hooked.

My view: The plot twists are one of the better options for fans craving a mix of suspense and lighthearted moments.

Love Nature – Relaxing Documentaries

At 15:50, Love Nature invites viewers into a Welsh farm, showcasing the intelligent lives of Border Collies. It’s a soothing, nature‑focused segment.

Opinion: It’s a reliable calm‑down after the drama; still entertaining for animal lovers.

Storm & Alexis – Reality Talk

From 10:30 to 11:45, Storm & Alexis tackles pressing issues with viewer input at the centre. The format encourages engagement and offers varied perspectives.

My take: The show’s interactive nature makes it one of the stronger discussion formats on the channel.

Travel & Nature – Scenic Ireland & Cumbria

Between 18:00 and 20:00, viewers can explore Scenic Ireland and Cumbria: The Lakes & the Coast for a taste of Britain’s landscapes.

Opinion: These travel docu‑series are reliable fillers that hold up well for a relaxed start to the evening.

Bottom line: Channel 5’s Thursday schedule offers a solid mix of family‑friendly cartoons, nostalgic sitcoms, engaging dramas, and calming nature documentaries. Tailor your evening to your mood and there’s something to keep you entertained through the night.