GB News Thursday: 10 Must‑Watch Shows to Keep You Hooked

A quick tour of the Thursday lineup on GB News, highlighting key shows from morning to midnight, with commentary on what makes each slot stand out.

Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie (06:00‑09:30 BST)

Join Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello to start your day across the United Kingdom. This is your breakfast show. Join the conversation about what is happening in our nation and the world.

It offers a relaxed start, but if you crave deep analysis, you might want to jump to the next slot for more depth.

Britain’s Newsroom (09:30‑12:00 BST)

Andrew and Miriam present Monday to Thursday mornings. When the news happens, it happens here. GB News brings you the biggest stories and the answers you need from across the UK.

With a focus on hard facts, this is one of the better options for viewers who want straightforward reporting without the fluff.

Good Afternoon Britain (12:00‑15:00 BST)

Tackling the big stories from all angles and perspectives. Weekdays from midday, Tom Harwood and Emily Carver bring you the most compelling stories from across the United Kingdom.

Its broad coverage keeps the conversation lively, though some may find the pace a bit fast.

Martin Daubney (15:00‑18:00 BST)

Join Martin for an up‑to‑the‑minute take on the day’s events delivered in his own unique and lively style.

His energetic presentation can be a refreshing break, though it may not suit those seeking a more subdued analysis.

Dewbs & Co (18:00‑19:00 BST)

Plain‑speaking, straight‑talking – Michelle delivers her individual take on the day’s news.

It offers a no‑frills perspective that can appeal to viewers tired of polished punditry.

Farage (19:00‑20:00 BST)

Nigel Farage doesn’t hold back in his GB News prime‑time show. Hear his views and give your own in an hour of discussion and debate. Join Nigel as he takes on the big stories other media won’t touch.

His outspoken style can spark debate, but viewers should be prepared for a polarising perspective.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation (20:00‑21:00 BST)

Join Jacob for his unique and unmissable take on the day’s news.

His calm delivery offers a contrast to the more heated segments earlier in the evening.

Patrick Christys Tonight (21:00‑23:00 BST)

Join Patrick for two hours of spirited debate and news‑making interviews. Top guests tackle the issues that matter, with a sharp take on every story.

This flagship debate show is a reliable centerpiece for late‑evening viewers who want depth and variety.

Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition (23:00‑00:00 BST)

Tomorrow’s news, tonight. All the major stories making the front pages and full coverage of the breaking news at home and abroad with Patrick Christys.

It extends the debate into the midnight hour, appealing to night‑owl viewers.

The Late Show Live (00:00‑03:00 BST)

Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring you the latest from the US and what it means for Britain.

Its cross‑border perspective is a unique offering for viewers interested in international affairs.

With a mix of hard‑news and opinion‑driven commentary, GB News offers a varied Thursday lineup that caters to different tastes. From breakfast talk to late‑night analysis, there’s something to keep the viewer engaged. Tune in and decide which angles resonate with you.