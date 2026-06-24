Thursday TV Guide: U&Drama’s Standout Lineup – From Classic Policing to Heart‑warming Sitcoms

The Bill

Episode S19 Ep21 sees Sun Hill officers digging into a bizarre case involving a severed foot and an ageing transsexual. The gritty drama stays true to its roots while adding a fresh twist. I find it still entertaining, though the pacing occasionally lags.

Classic Doctors

In episode S10 Ep161, Daniel’s search for Isobel’s mother leads to unexpected fatherhood moments, while Heston’s retirement home day is eventful. The show delivers reliable family drama with a touch of humour, holding up well.

Classic Holby City

Episode S7 Ep51 tackles infection chaos and personal dilemmas. The medical drama remains steady, though it feels somewhat familiar to long‑time viewers.

Classic Casualty

With S26 Ep31’s cave rescue, Dylan and Sam confront relationship strains. The emergency storyline is gripping, yet the emotional beats could be tighter.

Classic EastEnders

Episodes S27 Ep126 and S27 Ep127 focus on court drama and revenge plots. The soap delivers familiar twists, holding up well for fans.

Tenko

Set in 1980s WWII, episode S2 Ep6 follows POW women battling harsh conditions. The drama is gripping, though the pacing is slow for some viewers.

Pie in the Sky

Episode S1 Ep10 pits Henry Crabbe against conservationists over a motorway project. The culinary drama is still entertaining, balancing humor with social commentary.

Lovejoy

Episode S3 Ep9 features a bet over a Roman mosaic, showcasing Lovejoy’s charm. The show remains reliable for fans of quirky antiques.

Waiting for God

Episode S3 Ep4 sees Harvey fawning over a rumored royal guest. The comedy stays light, though it may feel like a rehash for long‑time viewers.

Last of the Summer Wine

Episodes S24 Ep7, S24 Ep8, and S24 Ep9 deliver farcical fun, following Roy Clarke’s pensioners. The sitcom remains charming, holding up well over decades.

Father Brown

Episode S8 Ep7 involves a murder mystery at a mill. The detective drama is polished, though the twist is predictable.

Art Detectives

Episode S1 Ep5 follows a philanthropist’s Titanic memorabilia plot. The mystery keeps viewers engaged, though the stakes feel moderate.

New Tricks

Episode S11 Ep4 sees Steve and Tricia racing to rescue their son. The crime drama is steady, though the pacing could be tighter.

Silent Witness

Episode S15 Ep5 focuses on forensic puzzles. The series remains reliable, though it may feel formulaic to seasoned fans.

Bottom line: U&Drama’s Thursday lineup offers a blend of classic police thrillers, medical dramas, and lighthearted sitcoms. Whether you’re craving suspense, heartfelt moments, or comic relief, there’s a show to suit your mood. Dive in and enjoy a varied evening of television.