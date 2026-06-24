Thursday Thrills on 5*: From Street‑Busting Cops to Sunny Shopping

After a quiet morning of teleshopping, 5* turns the dial toward a day packed with action, drama and a touch of coastal charm. Below is a quick guide to the most compelling shows airing this Thursday, with a dash of opinion to help you pick the best time to tune in.

Traffic Cops: High‑Speed Drama on the Roads

10:00–11:00 & 11:00–12:00 & 12:00–13:00 – Three consecutive episodes of Traffic Cops bring the heat. The latest standoff in a remote woodland and the hunt for a cloned van keep you glued. If you’re a fan of real‑time police chases, this is your cue.

Police Interceptors: The Intercepting Edge

13:00–14:00, 14:00–15:00, 15:00–16:00 – Police Interceptors delivers a series of high‑speed pursuits and undercover investigations. The mix of street‑level crime and tactical strategy makes it one of the better options for a quick adrenaline fix.

Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun: Fashion and Fun on the Coast

07:00–08:00 & 08:00–09:00 – This season’s episodes follow sisters Annabelle and Amelia as they prep for a boutique show, while the sun‑soaked setting offers a relatable slice of life. Still entertaining, it’s a lighter break from the police drama.

Home and Away: Soap‑Opera Sweetness

17:00–17:30 & 17:30–18:00 – The long‑running drama returns with new twists: Eden’s doubts, Dana’s teamwork, and a looming threat around Justin. The familiar characters and cliffhangers make this the most popular choice on the list. If you’re looking for a reliable soap‑opera fix, these episodes deliver.

Medical Mayhem: GPs, Casualty, and A&E

18:00–19:00 – GPs Behind Closed Doors dives into weight‑management challenges at Hall Green Health Centre. 19:00–20:00 – Casualty 24/7: Every Second Counts shows staff improvising after a system crash. 20:00–21:00 – New: A&E After Dark tackles neurological emergencies and a midwife’s severe back pain. The trio of medical dramas offers a reliable dose of heart‑pounding realism.

Other Notable Entries

Midnight and early‑morning slots feature Ambulance: Code Red, Skin A&E, and a brief Friends episode, adding variety for late‑night viewers.

Bottom line: With a blend of police action, coastal drama, and soap‑opera staples, 5*’s Thursday lineup is a solid choice for anyone craving both excitement and narrative depth. Whether you’re a fan of high‑speed chases or lighthearted fashion, there’s a slot that suits your mood.