BBC Three Thursday Night: Live, Wild, and Racing

BBC New Comedy Awards 2023 kicks off the evening at 19:30 BST, a fierce showdown of up‑and‑coming stand‑up talent. The show’s rapid pacing keeps viewers on edge, and the raw energy of the stage gives it a solid edge in the comedy landscape.

Deadly 60 starts at 19:05 BST, bringing Steve Backshall into the heart of South Africa’s most dangerous wildlife. The first episode’s confrontation with a hungry hippo and a venomous scorpion pulls viewers into a tense, adrenaline‑filled narrative that remains gripping after the credits roll.

Top Gear: USA East Coast Special arrives at 20:10 BST, a high‑speed road trip that pits a Mercedes SLS, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 458 Italia against one another. The chemistry between Clarkson, Hammond and May keeps the segment lively, offering a reliable dose of automotive enthusiasm.

The Traitors US begins at 21:10 BST, a psychological thriller that tests loyalty and deception. The cast’s tension rises as they navigate a murder plot, and the show’s strong language keeps the tone gritty and mature.

Back to Life follows at 22:10 BST, a drama that explores the challenges of reintegration after a long absence. The character arcs and adult humor give the series a nuanced appeal, holding up well against other late‑night dramas.

Walking with Dinosaurs wraps up the broadcast at 02:00 BST, a documentary that showcases one of the largest dinosaurs ever. The vivid reconstructions bring the prehistoric world to life, making it a solid end to a varied evening.

Bottom line: BBC Three delivers a mix of adventure, comedy, and suspense that caters to a wide audience. Whether you’re in for wildlife thrills, car racing, or psychological drama, the channel offers an engaging lineup that will keep you glued to the screen.