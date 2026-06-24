Thursday Night Thrills on BBC 1 NI – From Soccer Showdowns to Garden Makeovers

After a busy day, the evening lineup on BBC 1 Northern Ireland promises a mix of live football, sharp news, quirky quiz fun, and a touch of reality‑TV charm. Below is a quick rundown of the highlights, plus a few personal picks to help you decide where to settle for the night.

Kick‑off at 19:30: Live Soccer Showdown – Ecuador vs Germany

MOTD Live: Ecuador v Germany (19:30–22:20) – Watch the final Group E clash with live commentary and analysis. The match promises a high‑energy finish and a chance to see how the teams stack up for the tournament’s conclusion.

Opinion: For football fans looking for a real‑time spectacle, this is one of the better options on the evening. The coverage stays intense without feeling over‑dramatic.

Midnight Madness: BBC News & Weather

BBC News and Weather (22:20–22:50) – The latest national and international headlines, with weather updates to keep you ahead of the day.

Opinion: A reliable wrap‑up that holds up well, especially if you want to stay informed before bed.

Before the News: Pointless – The Quirky Quiz

Pointless (16:15–17:00) – Contestants aim to score as few points as possible by naming obscure answers. The show’s clever twist keeps the mood light and engaging.

Opinion: A one‑of‑a‑kind quiz that remains entertaining even for viewers not keen on traditional trivia.

Downstairs Drama: EastEnders – Christmas Countdown

EastEnders (18:30–19:00) – The family celebrates half‑Christmas, but old rivalries simmer. A classic soap keeps viewers glued to the screen.

Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of the long‑running series, though it may feel a bit predictable for new viewers.

Garden Glamour: Garden Rescue – From Tiny Plot to Pink Paradise

Garden Rescue (14:45–15:30) – Lee Burkhill and Chris Hull transform a neglected plot into a pink‑inspired oasis.

Opinion: A heart‑warming makeover that feels fresh and reliable for viewers seeking visual inspiration.

Auction Action: The Travelling Auctioneers – Reviving Forgotten Treasures

The Travelling Auctioneers (15:30–16:15) – Izzie and JJ help a couple clear their home and raise funds for a memorable day out.

Opinion: A light‑hearted reality show that holds up well for viewers who enjoy a mix of personal stories and auction excitement.

Home Takeover: Homes Under the Hammer – Yorkshire, Lancashire, Suffolk

Homes Under the Hammer (10:15–11:15) – Properties across the north and east of England face layout challenges in a competitive auction setting.

Opinion: A dependable property showcase that remains engaging for home‑buyers and reality‑TV fans alike.

After the Live: Weather for the Week Ahead

Weather for the Week Ahead (01:15–01:20) – A brief forecast to keep you prepared for the days ahead.

Opinion: A concise wrap‑up that’s useful for anyone planning outdoor activities.

Bottom line: The evening’s mix of live sports, solid news coverage, quirky quizzes and reality‑TV make‑outs offers something for every taste. Whether you’re in it for the soccer showdown or the garden makeover, BBC 1 NI keeps the night lively.