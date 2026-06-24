Thursday on Challenge: Game‑Show Marathon – Pick Your Favourite

Tune in to Challenge this Thursday for a lineup that keeps the brain ticking. From high‑stakes quizzes to antiques arm‑ wrestles, the channel’s schedule is packed with shows that will test knowledge and wit.

The Chase – The Crown Jewel

Bradley Walsh leads the flagship quiz, challenging contestants to beat the formidable Chaser. With episodes spanning the night, it remains the heart of Challenge’s Thursday lineup.

Opinion: The Chase’s consistency makes it a reliable anchor; its pacing keeps viewers engaged, though some might find the format repetitive.

The Celebrity Chase – A Star‑Studded Showdown

When celebrities answer questions under Walsh’s guidance, the stakes feel higher. Each episode brings a fresh personality and a different dynamic.

Opinion: Celebrity appearances add a fun twist, but the show’s appeal hinges on the cast’s charisma.

Family Fortunes – Classic Family Battle

Les Dennis hosts families competing over survey‑based questions. The nostalgic format offers light‑hearted competition.

Opinion: Family Fortunes provides a comforting break, holding up well with its simple, familiar style.

Tenable – High‑Risk Knowledge

Warwick Davis challenges contestants to answer 10 questions for a £125,000 jackpot. The tension rises as the clock ticks.

Opinion: Tenable’s high‑stakes premise keeps viewers on the edge, but the repetitive structure may become predictable.

Dickinson’s Real Deal – Antiques Adventure

David Dickinson travels across the country, hunting for valuable antiques. The show blends travel with market insight.

Opinion: The blend of travel and antiques offers a fresh angle; however, the pacing can feel uneven.

The Bidding Room – Expert Antiques Advice

Nigel Havers guides the public to sell antiques to a panel of dealers. It’s a practical look at the antiques market.

Opinion: The Bidding Room gives viewers a realistic glimpse, though some may find it less thrilling.

Bullseye – Dartboard Quiz

A nostalgic darts quiz tests contestants’ dart skills and knowledge. It offers a nostalgic twist to the night.

Opinion: Bullseye’s retro charm works for fans of classic game shows, but the format may not appeal to newer viewers.

Bottom Line

Challenge’s Thursday offers a solid mix of quiz intensity, family fun, and antiques insight. Pick the format that best suits your mood – the Chase keeps the stakes high, while Family Fortunes delivers a lighter, nostalgic experience.