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Thursday on Challenge: Game‑Show Marathon – Pick Your Favourite

ByShockya Team

Jun 24, 2026

Thursday on Challenge: Game‑Show Marathon – Pick Your Favourite

Tune in to Challenge this Thursday for a lineup that keeps the brain ticking. From high‑stakes quizzes to antiques arm‑ wrestles, the channel’s schedule is packed with shows that will test knowledge and wit.

The Chase – The Crown Jewel

The Chase

Bradley Walsh leads the flagship quiz, challenging contestants to beat the formidable Chaser. With episodes spanning the night, it remains the heart of Challenge’s Thursday lineup.

Opinion: The Chase’s consistency makes it a reliable anchor; its pacing keeps viewers engaged, though some might find the format repetitive.

The Celebrity Chase – A Star‑Studded Showdown

The Celebrity Chase

When celebrities answer questions under Walsh’s guidance, the stakes feel higher. Each episode brings a fresh personality and a different dynamic.

Opinion: Celebrity appearances add a fun twist, but the show’s appeal hinges on the cast’s charisma.

Family Fortunes – Classic Family Battle

Family Fortunes

Les Dennis hosts families competing over survey‑based questions. The nostalgic format offers light‑hearted competition.

Opinion: Family Fortunes provides a comforting break, holding up well with its simple, familiar style.

Tenable – High‑Risk Knowledge

Tenable

Warwick Davis challenges contestants to answer 10 questions for a £125,000 jackpot. The tension rises as the clock ticks.

Opinion: Tenable’s high‑stakes premise keeps viewers on the edge, but the repetitive structure may become predictable.

Dickinson’s Real Deal – Antiques Adventure

Dickinson's Real Deal

David Dickinson travels across the country, hunting for valuable antiques. The show blends travel with market insight.

Opinion: The blend of travel and antiques offers a fresh angle; however, the pacing can feel uneven.

The Bidding Room – Expert Antiques Advice

The Bidding Room

Nigel Havers guides the public to sell antiques to a panel of dealers. It’s a practical look at the antiques market.

Opinion: The Bidding Room gives viewers a realistic glimpse, though some may find it less thrilling.

Bullseye – Dartboard Quiz

Bullseye

A nostalgic darts quiz tests contestants’ dart skills and knowledge. It offers a nostalgic twist to the night.

Opinion: Bullseye’s retro charm works for fans of classic game shows, but the format may not appeal to newer viewers.

Bottom Line

Challenge’s Thursday offers a solid mix of quiz intensity, family fun, and antiques insight. Pick the format that best suits your mood – the Chase keeps the stakes high, while Family Fortunes delivers a lighter, nostalgic experience.

Related Shows

  • The Chase (multiple episodes)
  • Family Fortunes
  • The Bidding Room

By Shockya Team