Challenge TV Friday: Game Show Fever & Antiques

London’s time‑zone runs at 1 hour ahead of UTC, so every show listed below is shown in BST. Grab a snack, settle in and let the buzz of the studio lights guide you through tonight’s line‑up.

07:00‑08:00 – The Chase (S7, ep 99)

Bradley Walsh keeps the questions coming, and the Chaser is relentless. The format stays true to its roots, delivering quick wit and steady rhythm – a reliable pick for quiz‑loving viewers.

08:00‑09:00 – The Celebrity Chase (S10, ep 11)

Celebrities take on the same mental sprint, but with a splash of star power. It’s a fun twist, though the pace can feel a bit rushed compared to the classic version.

09:00‑10:00 – The Bidding Room (S2, ep 25)

Nigel Havers gives the public a chance to sell their treasures with expert panels. The show blends market savvy with the thrill of auction, making it a solid choice for anyone fascinated by antiques.

10:00‑11:00 – Dickinson’s Real Deal

David Dickinson hunts for bargains across the country, trading local finds for cash. The show’s charm lies in the genuine interactions with locals, which often lead to surprising deals.

11:00‑12:00 – Tenable (S4, ep 5)

Warwick Davis challenges contestants with 10‑point questions for a £125,000 jackpot. The high stakes keep the energy up, though the format can feel a bit formulaic.

12:00‑12:30 – Family Fortunes (S18, ep 4)

Two families battle over survey‑based questions. Les Dennis’ relaxed hosting style keeps the show light and engaging, providing a family‑friendly option.

13:00‑14:00 – The Celebrity Chase (S10, ep 2)

A repeat of the celebrity edition, offering fans more chances to see their favourite stars in a quiz setting.

15:00‑16:00 – Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (S1, ep 1)

Celebrities battle to win up to a million pounds for charity. The format’s proven track record gives it a steady, if not entirely groundbreaking, appeal.

22:00‑23:00 – Bullseye

A dartboard quiz that tests both precision and knowledge. It’s a niche but solid choice for those who enjoy a bit of niche sport.

23:00‑00:00 – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (S1, ep 5)

The classic quiz show delivers the same high‑stakes format, offering a dependable end‑to‑night viewing option.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a Friday night that balances mind‑games with a dash of antiques, Challenge’s schedule delivers. The Chase and its celebrity cousin keep the quiz spirit alive, while The Bidding Room and Dickinson’s Real Deal bring a fresh, tangible feel to the evening. For a quieter close, Bullseye and the Millionaire specials provide steady, familiar entertainment.