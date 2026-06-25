Friday Night Skies: Why Sky Mix’s Border‑Busting Lineup is a Must‑Watch

London time (BST) is 1 hour ahead of UTC, so the action starts at 06:30. Below is the lineup you shouldn’t miss.

Border Security: Canada’s Front Line

06:30 – 07:00 – Episode 21: Still entertaining for fans of frontline security. Opinion: The Canadian canine unit keeps the plot lively.

07:00 – 07:30 – Episode 22: A reliable continuation that holds up well.

Border Patrol

08:00 – 08:30 – Episode 9: Interesting look at New Zealand customs.

08:30 – 09:00 – Episode 10: Holds up well.

Nothing To Declare

09:00 – 09:30 – Episode 1: The Australian perspective remains solid.

09:30 – 10:00 – Episode 2: Still entertaining.

10:00 – 10:30 – Episode 3: Reliable.

10:30 – 11:00 – Episode 4: Holds up well.

Border Security: America’s Frontline

11:00 – 11:30 – Episode 9: Engaging.

11:30 – 12:00 – Episode 10: Reliable.

Police 24/7

12:00 – 13:00 – 1‑hour episode that keeps you on the edge.

Forensics: Catching The Killer

21:00 – 22:00 – 1‑hour gripping investigation.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

15:00 – 16:00 – The Jem’Hadar showdown remains a highlight.

Stargate SG‑1

16:00 – 17:00 – A solid episode that keeps the adventure alive.

Warehouse 13

23:00 – 00:00 – 1‑hour fun with artefacts gone wild.

Live ICC Women’s T20 WC: SL v SCO

17:30 – 21:00 – 3h30 of cricket excitement.

Bottom Line: Sky Mix offers a diverse Friday lineup that balances gritty border dramas with sci‑fi adventures and live sports. Whether you’re into security thrillers, investigative series or interstellar battles, there’s something to keep you hooked. Don’t miss the action.