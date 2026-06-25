Friday Night Feast: More4’s Reality Rumble is Worth Your Couch Time

It’s Friday, the week’s end is almost here, and More4 is pulling out its best reality and drama roster to keep the living room alive. Below is our pick‑up list that will keep you glued.

Heir Hunters – 08:55-09:55 BST

Follow the adrenaline‑filled hunt for Kent’s lost heirs. The crew’s antics feel like a mix of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Hidden Treasures. Opinion: The show stays reliable, with plenty of twists to keep you guessing.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – 09:55-10:55 BST

Simon O’Brien and Henry Cole turn a pair of manhole covers into a masterpiece. Their workshop vibes feel fresher than most DIY shows. Opinion: Still entertaining for anyone who loves a good fix‑up.

Four in a Bed – 10:00-12:00 BST

We’ve already introduced you to the host, but the rest of the week’s B&B show is a rollercoaster of quirky hosts and shaky accommodations. Opinion: Holds up well as the season’s anchor, striking a balance between hospitality and hilarity.

Come Dine with Me – 12:35-14:40 BST

Leeds chefs host a rotating dinner battle. The mix of European and Caribbean flavors is almost a linguistic mash‑up. Opinion: This one remains a reliable palate cleanser for viewers craving culinary drama.

Location, Location, Location – 18:55-20:00 BST

Phil Spencer dives into property puzzles with the crew. The show’s real‑estate banter is the perfect counterpoint to the earlier drama. Opinion: One of the better options for property lovers.

PopMaster TV – 19:55-20:00 BST

Ken Bruce tests contestants on pop knowledge in a quick, upbeat showdown. The pace keeps the energy high. Opinion: Holds up well as a quick fix for music fans.

New: The Sommerdahl Murders – 21:00-22:00 BST

Crime drama with a Danish twist. The storyline follows a vanished racehorse and a murder mystery. Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of international crime thrillers.

24 Hours in A&E – 23:00-00:05 BST

Front‑line medical drama that follows a pregnant woman’s emergency and a junior doctor’s first‑time procedure. Opinion: Reliable for those who like real‑life medical stories.

999: On the Front Line – 01:10-02:15 BST

Paramedics tackle life‑saving emergencies. The show stays close to reality without dramatization. Opinion: Holds up well as a commendable depiction of emergency services.

A Place in the Sun – 03:20-03:50 BST

Dorothy searches for a holiday home to support her disabled husband. The emotional depth feels like a quiet drama. Opinion: One of the better options for viewers seeking heartfelt stories.

Discover Must Have Ideas: Shopping – 03:55-07:00 BST

Showcase of the latest home and garden trends. It’s a quick scroll‑through of new items. Opinion: Still entertaining for DIY enthusiasts.

Bottom Line: More4’s Friday night lineup offers a robust mix of reality, drama, and culinary intrigue that will keep your living room lively. Pick your favourite genre and settle in for a relaxed yet engaging evening.