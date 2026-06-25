Friday Night on LEGEND Xtra: Grab Your Popcorn for These Must‑Watch Classics

If you’re hunting for a solid lineup this Friday, LEGEND Xtra is delivering a mix of nostalgia‑filled action, sci‑fi intrigue, and gritty crime thrillers that will keep you glued to the screen.

08:00 – 09:00 BST – Walker, Texas Ranger (S1, Ep 3/28)

@ Chuck Norris’s signature high‑kicking justice is back. The episode continues to fuse classic Western tropes with martial arts choreography, and while it reins in the usual over‑the‑top drama, it still delivers a reliable adrenaline rush.

09:00 – 10:00 BST – Babylon 5 (S1, Ep 13)

@ The station’s ominous atmosphere is palpable when the Centauri nobleman’s mission turns perilous. The tension is palpable, and the episode’s pacing keeps the stakes high without veering into melodrama.

11:00 – 12:50 BST – Super Storm (2012)

@ A young boy’s science project becomes the key to stopping planet‑wide storms. The film balances child‑centric optimism with high‑concept sci‑fi action, and while the pacing is uneven, it still feels like one of the better options for a family movie night.

13:00 – 14:55 BST – Sahara (1943)

@ Humphrey Bogart leads a WWII drama that pits American soldiers against Nazis over a dwindling water source. The war‑time tension is credible, and the film’s classic pacing keeps it engaging.

17:00 – 18:00 BST – The Six Million Dollar Man (S4, Ep 20)

@ A veteran cop is suspected of stealing atomic components. The episode’s premise sparks intrigue, and the show continues to deliver a solid blend of science‑fiction and procedural drama.

20:00 – 21:00 BST – The Shanghai Job (2017)

@ A washed‑up private security agent escorts a valuable antique through Shanghai’s underbelly. The film’s pacing is steady, and it holds up well as an action thriller.

23:00 – 00:15 BST – Rise of the Footsoldier Part II (2015)

@ The crime thriller follows a gangster battling the consequences of his violent past. The narrative is compelling, and the film remains a reliable option for fans of gritty crime dramas.

Bottom Line

LEGEND Xtra’s Friday lineup offers a solid mix of action, sci‑fi, and crime that caters to a variety of tastes. From Chuck Norris’ kinetic justice to a nostalgic war drama, there’s something for every mood. Pick a show, settle in, and enjoy a night of classic entertainment.