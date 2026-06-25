Friday’s Only Offer: Teleshopping – Get a Glimpse of Thursday’s Crime Lineup

If you’re a fan of true‑crime drama, Friday on TRUE CRIME Xtra is a quiet one – the only programme is a 3‑hour block of Teleshopping. But don’t let the lack of crime show stop you from planning ahead. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming up on Thursday, plus a few must‑watch titles to keep you glued to the screen.

UK Crime Files: Getting Away With Murder – 09:00–09:55 BST

This episode revisits the 1987 Jersey murders of the Newall brothers, a case that still haunts the local community. The documentary’s layered narrative keeps viewers on edge, and the production quality is solid – still entertaining for fans of deep‑dive true crime.

UK Crime Files: The Road Rage Killer – 10:00–11:05 BST

A gritty look into a series of vehicular murders, this episode offers a raw portrayal of how anger can spiral into violence. It’s a reliable piece for those craving the psychological side of crime.

48 Hours – 11:00–12:00 BST

The series follows a filmmaker’s attempt to solve a murder case that has baffled authorities. The investigative storytelling is compelling, and the episode is one of the better options for viewers who enjoy narrative‑driven crime documentaries.

Medical Detectives – 12:00–12:30 BST

This episode follows a dancer’s disappearance after getting involved with a dubious circle. The forensic angle adds depth, and the series remains a reliable source of crime‑science intrigue.

Judge Judy – 18:00–18:25 BST

A courtroom drama that tackles a wedding‑budget dispute. While not a true crime, its confrontational style offers a contrasting bite of legal reality that can keep audiences engaged.

Bottom line: Friday’s Teleshopping slot may feel empty for crime enthusiasts, but the Thursday lineup guarantees a mix of investigative depth and courtroom drama that is worth planning for. Tune in on Thursday for a full crime‑packed night, and use the weekend to catch up on the episodes that slipped through the cracks.