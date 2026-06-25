Friday’s Festive Fix: From Christmas Classics to Corgi‑Cute Romances

The Great! Romance schedule on Friday is a mix of classic holiday romance and light‑hearted family entertainment. Below are the top picks, the times you’ll love, and a quick opinion on what to watch first.

09:20–10:15 – Memories Of Christmas (2018)

Christina Milian plays Noelle, a city girl who returns to her hometown to claim her late mother’s house. The film is a gentle reminder that love can bloom even in the coldest season.

I think it’s one of the best holiday romances on the channel. The pacing is steady and the chemistry feels earned rather than contrived.

10:15–11:10 – Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017)

Lindy Booth’s character retreats to a ranch after a messy breakup, only to meet a Hollywood actor who changes her outlook on life.

This offers a refreshing take on the “farmhouse romance” trope; it’s still entertaining and gives a nice dose of scenic charm.

11:10–12:05 – Candy Cane Christmas (2020)

Beverley Mitchell stars as Phoebe, who must find new tradition after her beloved Candy Cane Lane is cancelled.

A solid pick for viewers who enjoy a light, feel‑good narrative. The film holds up well against other holiday rom‑coms.

12:05–13:00 – The Santa Squad (2020)

Aaron Ashmore’s former art teacher helps a wealthy widower’s family rediscover Christmas magic.

I find it a reliable family‑friendly option. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s charming in its own way.

13:00–14:00 – A Very Corgi Christmas (2019)

Kelly Kruger’s story follows a busy mum tangled up with a single dad and his mischievous pup.

If you’re a pet‑lover, this one offers a sweet mix of family drama and canine cuteness.

14:00–15:00 – 12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

Charlotte Sullivan leads a lonely woman who helps a litter of puppies find homes before Christmas.

A heart‑warming drama that’s a solid pick for viewers looking for a feel‑good story.

15:00–16:00 – Christmas A La Carte (2021)

Erin Agostino’s food correspondent discovers a deeper connection while filming a festive special about a chef’s new restaurant.

The film’s culinary backdrop adds a nice twist, and it’s a reliable choice for those who enjoy food‑centric romance.

16:00–17:00 – Our Christmas Love Song (2019)

Alicia Witt plays a country singer defending her holiday hit while facing new challenges at home.

It offers a good blend of music and drama; the storyline holds up well against other holiday dramas.

17:00–18:00 – A Storybook Christmas (2019)

Ali Liebert’s event planner helps a niece find the perfect Christmas, while an unexpected nanny offers a twist.

I find it an engaging family story that is reliable for fans of holiday romance.

18:55–19:55 – Good News on GREAT! (2026)

A quick uplifting segment featuring positive stories from the UK and beyond.

A short break that keeps the mood light before the final block.

Bottom Line

Friday’s lineup balances classic holiday romance with fresh, pet‑centric tales. Start with the heartfelt “Memories Of Christmas” and finish the night with the family‑friendly “A Storybook Christmas.” Every choice offers a reliable dose of warmth, so you’re never stuck with a dull moment.