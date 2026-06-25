Friday’s U&Drama Line‑up: From Grimy Crime to Classic Sitcoms – Your Ultimate Guide

Friday Line‑up

We’re bringing you a curated selection of U&Drama’s Friday lineup, featuring everything from gritty crime dramas to classic sitcoms. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss.

06:00–07:20 Teleshopping

Shopping from Home.

Not much depth, but a quick break.

07:20–08:15 The Bill (S19 Ep22)

Supping with the Devil: When Beech wins a big poker hand, he is drawn into a tougher game than he bargained for.

The Bill remains a reliable staple of U&Drama, delivering tense moments that still hold up well.

08:15–08:55 Classic Doctors (S10 Ep163)

New. Forgive Us Our Sins: Jimmi is trapped in the flat of a female paedophile who is dying of emphysema, and Daniel tries to find childcare for Isobel.

A clever mix of drama and moral dilemmas, it keeps viewers engaged.

08:55–09:30 Classic Doctors (S10 Ep164)

New. My Other Life: Layla Darwish hopes to get to the bottom of the lab break‑in by paying Heston an unexpected visit, and Michelle re‑evaluates her life.

A solid second episode that adds depth to the characters.

09:30–10:50 Classic Holby City (S7 Ep52)

Doing the Right Thing: Chrissie attempts to expose the cover‑up before she is blamed for the outbreak – and finds an unlikely ally. Mubbs and Dean face a disciplinary hearing.

A tense medical drama that balances personal and professional stakes.

10:50–11:50 Classic Casualty (S26 Ep32)

Fools For Love: Drama from the busy emergency ward at Holby City. A woman takes extreme action after living next door to nightmare neighbours for years.

Classic Casualty offers a familiar, but still reliable, slice of medical drama.

11:50–12:55 The Bill (S19 Ep22)

Supping with the Devil: Another episode of The Bill, reinforcing its status as a dependable crime drama that still offers fresh twists.

12:55–13:35 Classic EastEnders (S27 Ep128)

New. An excited Ronnie prepares for her wedding day, unaware that her husband‑to‑be is missing. Alfie jeopardises his own wedding by helping a desperate Roxy.

A classic soap that keeps viewers glued.

13:35–14:15 Classic EastEnders (S27 Ep129)

New. As the guests arrive for the wedding, will Ronnie get her happy ever after? Kat and Alfie mark their own special moment closer to home.

Continuity and heart make this episode a solid pick.

14:15–15:20 Tenko (S2 Ep7)

Louise Jameson of Doctor Who and EastEnders fame stars here in the gritty World War II prison camp drama. Rose tries to keep it quiet when she gets a message from the men’s camp.

A period piece that delivers tension and strong performances.

15:20–16:20 Pie in the Sky (S2 Ep1)

Hard Cheese: The drama series that combines crime and cookery! Crabbe hunts a prowler who is stealing women’s underwear and making lewd phone calls.

Pie in the Sky offers a quirky mix that still entertains.

16:20–17:25 Lovejoy (S3 Ep10)

Kids: Drama with the raffish antiques dealer. Susan appears at a country‑house auction to tell Lovejoy that their daughter has vanished. Tinker, Eric and Jane go shopping.

Lovejoy’s charming storytelling keeps the audience engaged.

17:25–18:00 Waiting for God (S3 Ep5)

The Estate Agent: Don’t mess with pensioners is the moral of this episode of the retirement home sitcom. Tom and Diana come to blows with an estate agent out to con an old lady.

A light-hearted sitcom that still holds up well.

18:00–18:40 Last of the Summer Wine (S24 Ep10)

It All Began with an Old Volvo Headlamp: Young‑at‑heart sitcom. A heartbroken Kevin needs a place to be alone, but problems arise when he decides to be the ‘Wise Man of the Woods’.

Last of the Summer Wine remains a classic comfort show.

18:40–19:20 Last of the Summer Wine (S25 Ep1)

The Lair of the Cat Creature: The 24th series of the long‑running sitcom. When Alvin falls into their lives, Truly, Clegg and Billy try to help the failed bird‑man find his niche.

A welcome blend of humor and heart.

19:20–20:00 Last of the Summer Wine (S25 Ep2)

Ancient Eastern Wisdom: An Introduction: Look for Burt Kwouk, AKA Inspector Clouseau’s pal Cato, in this episode of the Yorkshire‑set sitcom. Truly and Clegg meet handyman Entwistle.

It stays true to the series’ gentle charm.

20:00–21:00 Father Brown (S8 Ep8)

The Curse of the Aesthetic: Father Brown must discover who’s out to kill a tortured artist before it’s too late.

Father Brown’s mystery storytelling remains a reliable draw.

21:00–22:20 Happy Valley (S3 Ep5)

New. Royce is taken to a safe house and makes plans to move abroad, while Hepworth reports finding Joanna’s body to the police and Catherine suspects he was involved in her death.

Happy Valley continues to deliver tension with a strong narrative.

22:20–23:40 New Tricks (S11 Ep5)

London Underground: Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in the hugely popular mystery series. Ned and Sasha are forced to work together when the body of a film critic is found in a sewer.

New Tricks offers a familiar blend of mystery and character work.

23:40–01:55 Silent Witness (S15 Ep6)

Fear: A feature‑length mystery for Emilia Fox and team in the compelling crime drama. Leo suspects a young girl has been killed by her religious parents during an exorcism.

Silent Witness continues to hold up well.

01:55–03:05 Lovejoy (S3 Ep10)

Kids: Drama with the raffish antiques dealer. Susan appears at a country‑house auction to tell Lovejoy that their daughter has vanished. Tinker, Eric and Jane go shopping.

A familiar episode that keeps the series fresh.

03:05–04:00 Harry Wild (BSL) (S2 Ep3)

A Botox a Day Keeps the Mortician in Pay: When a hen party ends in murder, Harry and Fergus are hired by the bridezilla to make sure her big day goes ahead without a hitch.

Harry Wild offers a quirky premise that still entertains.

04:00–06:00 Teleshopping (BSL)

Shopping from Home. Another quick break for the late night audience.

06:00–07:20 Teleshopping (BSL)

Shopping from Home. End of the night with simple retail.

Bottom line: U&Drama’s Friday schedule blends classic staples with fresh twists. Whether you’re in the mood for crime, medical drama or a light‑hearted sitcom, there’s something that will hold up well for your evening.