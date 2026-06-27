Sunday on E4: From Family Classic to Culinary Chaos – Your Must‑See Line‑Up

E4’s Sunday line‑up is a careful blend of nostalgia, family-friendly fun, and real‑world drama. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh‑out‑loud sitcom or a splash of culinary excitement, there’s something in the schedule that will fit the bill.

1. The Simpsons (13:20 – 14:20 BST)

The long‑running animated staple keeps its sharp wit and cultural commentary. The latest “S12 Ep17/21” episode still entertains, with Lisa tackling the “nerd scent” dilemma and Homer’s accidental adventure in Africa. It stays true to its legacy of mixing humor with a hint of social critique.

2. Modern Family (6:15 – 7:10 BST)

The family sitcom continues to be a reliable source of light‑hearted drama. In “S2 Ep16” the family’s dynamics surface with Phil and Claire’s big fight, while “S2 Ep17” sees Phil’s spa day providing a nice break from the usual chaos. It’s the kind of show that keeps viewers smiling without over‑dramatic stakes.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie (7:40 – 9:20 BST)

For the kids (and the adults who still love a good adventure), this family animation delivers a mix of action and heart. Chase faces his fear of big cities in a plot that balances fun with a subtle message about bravery. It remains a solid choice for younger viewers craving a wholesome storyline.

4. Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (9:20 – 12:20 BST)

Chef Gordon Ramsay tackles a series of culinary make‑overs in Los Angeles and beyond, delivering a mix of suspense, humour, and delicious transformations. Episodes 5, 9, and 10 all showcase his signature intensity, and the show remains a reliable source for food‑enthusiasts seeking both inspiration and entertainment.

5. Notting Hill (19:00 – 21:25 BST)

A BAFTA‑winning romantic comedy that never loses its charm. The film’s combination of witty dialogue, iconic performances by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, and the gentle humor of the supporting cast makes it the ideal Sunday night diversion. It holds up well as a timeless love story.

Bottom Line

E4’s Sunday lineup spans a range of familiar and fresh content, from the nostalgic Simpsons to the culinary thrills of Ramsay’s show. Pick any of these options for a relaxed yet engaging viewing experience.