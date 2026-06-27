Sunday on BBC Two: From Gardens to Genealogy – What’s Worth Watching

Here’s the lineup that balances the green‑thumby charm of gardening shows with the gripping drama of biographical documentaries, the culinary delights that never go out of style, and the adrenaline‑filled sports coverage that keeps you glued to the screen.

Back to Black – Amy Winehouse’s Life and Music

With a narrative that follows Amy’s rise to stardom, this documentary is a reliable look at the highs and lows of a celebrated talent. It holds up well for history buffs and music fans alike, offering a fresh perspective on a cultural icon.

The A to Z of TV Gardening – A Green‑Thumb Expedition

Carol Kirkwood takes us through gardening staples that start with the letter H, providing practical guidance and a gentle love for plant life. The show is still entertaining for anyone who wants to add a touch of horticulture to their weekend.

Wimbledon 2025 Review – The Grand Slam’s Best Moments

Take a look back at the tournament’s highlights. It’s a reliable recap for tennis aficionados who missed the live action.

Mary Berry – Cook and Share – Culinary Inspiration from the Jurassic Coast

Mary explores the Jurassic Coast and crafts recipes that showcase local flavours. The programme is one of the better options for those who enjoy hearty cooking with a touch of history.

How the West Was Won – A Pioneer Family’s Story

This epic western covers three generations, depicting the rise and fall of a pioneer family during America’s westward expansion. It holds up well as a historical narrative that blends drama with period detail.

Expedition with Steve Backshall – New Frontiers

Steve tackles four brand‑new adventures in remote corners of the world. The series remains engaging for viewers who love exploration and survival stories.

Murder Trial: Body in the Warehouse – A Skeleton’s Mystery

The skeleton unearthed raises questions of foul play. This courtroom drama holds up as a gripping, suspenseful storyline, though viewers may need to brace for potentially upsetting scenes.

Garden Rescue – From Neglect to Bridgerton‑Inspired Beauty

Transforming a neglected plot into a Bridgerton‑style garden, this makeover is one of the better options for garden enthusiasts looking for inspiration.

Bottom Line

Sunday’s BBC Two lineup offers a mix of history, nature, sport, and culinary drama that caters to a broad audience. Whether you’re into gourmet cooking, legendary musicians, or outdoor adventures, there’s something compelling to watch.