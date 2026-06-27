Sunday on U&Drama: A Gripping Lineup of Drama, Mystery and Historical Insight

The Sunday schedule on U&Drama delivers a binge‑worthy mix of crime, history and social drama. Below we break down the lineup – with times in London (BST) – and add our own take on each flagship offering.

05:00 – 06:00 BST: Teleshopping (06:00 BST)

A quick burst of commerce that keeps the daytime audience engaged. It’s a light nibble before the heavier fare begins.

07:10 – 08:00 BST: The Bill – S19 Ep18 “First Impressions: Part 1”

New probationers at Sun Hill try a quirky role‑play to aid elderly residents. A modest start that stays true to the series’ classic blend of procedural and character moments.

08:00 – 09:00 BST: The Bill – S19 Ep19 “First Impressions: Part 2”

The team attempts redemption after a rocky start. The episode keeps the pacing steady and holds up well as a solid chapter in the season.

09:00 – 10:00 BST: The Bill – S19 Ep20 “Old Enemies”

A familiar face returns to the station – DS Ted Roach. The episode adds a nostalgic twist while maintaining the procedural rhythm.

10:00 – 10:50 BST: The Bill – S19 Ep21 “New Friends”

A bizarre case involving a severed foot and an ageing transsexual lands the team in a fresh, albeit quirky, investigation. It’s still entertaining within the series’ framework.

10:50 – 11:50 BST: Call the Midwife – S9 Ep8 “Sister Julienne Takes Action”

The local council threatens funding cuts while an unmarried expectant mother needs care. The episode blends historical context and emotional depth, one of the better options for period drama fans.

13:05 – 14:30 BST: Call the Midwife – S10 Ep1 “Sister Julienne & Dr Turner Clash”

Disagreement over private care and a distressing birth highlight the series’ knack for social commentary. It holds up well even for seasoned viewers.

14:30 – 17:50 BST: Catherine Cookson: The Moth – S1 Ep1

Jack Davenport leads a powerful drama set at the turn of the 20th century. Robert Bradley’s job with his religious uncle adds a layer of moral complexity. The episode feels grounded in its period setting.

17:50 – 18:50 BST: Home Fires – S1 Ep6 “With the Possibility of Nazi Invasion Looming”

The WI’s fundraising efforts clash with personal turmoil. The episode showcases the era’s tension with a human touch.

18:50 – 20:00 BST: Hetty Wainthropp Investigates – S2 Ep1 “Poison Pen”

Patricia Routledge steps away from Hyacinth Bucket to tackle a village mystery. It’s a solid start to the season and holds up as a charming investigation.

20:00 – 21:00 BST: Sister Boniface Mysteries – S2 Ep5 “St George’s Defence”

A chess tournament turns into a spying investigation. The episode maintains the series’ light‑mystery tone while adding intrigue.

21:00 – 23:15 BST: Silent Witness – S22 Ep1 “Two Spirits”

The Lyell unit tackles a series of assaults, including one on a transgender man. The episode is a gripping legal drama that stays reliable in its treatment of sensitive themes.

23:15 – 00:35 BST: New Tricks – S11 Ep6 “Romans Ruined”

Denis Lawson and Nicholas Lyndhurst investigate a death tied to a Roman reenactment society. The episode delivers a classic crime‑drama feel, one of the better options for late‑night viewing.

Bottom line: The Sunday lineup on U&Drama offers a balanced mix of procedural grit, historical warmth, and mystery intrigue. Whether you’re into police dramas, period storytelling, or crime‑drama thrillers, there’s something that will hold your attention from early morning to late night.